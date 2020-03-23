An employee at Real Canadian Superstore in Willowbrook works behind a glass shield installed last week to slow COVID-19 spread. (Facebook photo)

Langley Superstore installs plexi-glass shields at cash registers to slow spread of COVID-19

Galen Weston, executive chairman of Loblaws, additionally announced 15 per cent wage increase

Real Canadian Superstores across Canada – including Langley – have installed “shields” to help protect cashiers from the spread of COVID-19.

The Langley Superstore location at 19851 Willowbrook Dr., posted on its Facebook page Sunday, March 22, stating it had begun the installation of plexi-glass barriers.

“As things continue to evolve, we have been working very quickly to install plexi-glass shields in our stores, at both pharmacy and cash lanes, to help further protect our colleagues and customers. Installation began on Friday. Thank you again for all of your continued support and understanding,” read the post.

The shields are now up at each till – cut to fit over the debit card machine, with a small space for cash transactions.

Galen Weston, executive chairman of Superstore’s parent company Loblaws, additionally announced employees would receive a temporary 15 per cent wage increase.

Langley Advance Times reached out to the Real Canadian Superstore for a comment, but the manager declined to comment on the installation.

Coronavirus

