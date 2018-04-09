Multi-million dollar expansion and renovation project planned at BMW Langley

‘“The new and improved BMW Langley store will help us to meet the demand,’ says area manager

Metro Vancouver is reportedly North America’s luxury car capital, and the expansion of the BMW Langley on Production Way is testament to that.

Responding to the the growing demand for BMW vehicles in the Fraser Valley, OpenRoad Auto Group, B.C.’s largest automotive retail group, launched a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation project at BMW Langley this week.

BMW Langley, which opened seven years ago as the first luxury dealership in Langley, will be getting a substantial upgrade over the next several months.

Plans include a 10,000 square foot expansion to house a new service area and a new M-series showroom area where BMW’s top performance vehicles will be displayed.

The new service area will house 10 new service bays, an expanded customer lounge, new parts, storage, shipping and receiving areas, as well as a four-bay outbuilding that will house the new automotive detailing centre.

The enhanced new dealership will also incorporate BMW’s latest dealership design standards with a range of new modern finishes and features. Total project cost is estimated at $4.5 million.

The BMW Langley expansion and renovation project is designed by architect Christopher Bozyk with Ledcor as the general contractor. The project is expected to be completed by November 2018 with a grand opening in winter 2018/2019. The dealership will remain open through the renovations.

“We continue to see very strong luxury car sales in the Fraser Valley, Surrey and White Rock area with BMW consistently being one of the most desirable brands,” said Dimitri Kotsalis, area manager, OpenRoad Auto Group. “The new and improved BMW Langley store will help us to meet the demand and offer an enhanced premium dealership experience to our growing customer base.”

In addition to BMW Langley, OpenRoad Auto Group also owns and operates six dealerships in the Langley Auto Collection, including Porsche Langley, Jaguar Langley, Land Rover Langley, Infiniti Langley and BMW Langley.

Kotsalis says sales for all premium brands have been steady since day one.

“We’re seeing a trend towards a greater premium brand presence in the region with many new high end retail and real estate offerings in areas like Fort Langley, Surrey and White Rock,” Kotsalis added. “BMW Langley was one of the first premium car dealerships in the area and we want to make sure it continues to be a landmark for luxury in the Fraser Valley and surrounding areas.”

The BMW Langley project is part of OpenRoad’s continued expansion throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and into the U.S. Most recently, OpenRoad relocated Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary to newly built and renovated locations. The automotive retail company also recently acquired a Bentley Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce dealership in Bellevue Wash., in addition to adding Karma Auto Vancouver to the OpenRoad family last year.

Future projects include the new Porsche Richmond and new locations for OpenRoad Honda and OpenRoad Hyundai Richmond.

Visit BMW Langley online for more information.