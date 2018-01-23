Ridgewater Homes takes home hardware

A Langley builder is taking home the hardware on several levels, including being named top renovation company by Top Choice Awards for a second year in a row.

Langley owned Ridgewater Homes Ltd. also received two awards for ‘Best Creative Design and Best Custom Home builder’ from the BUILD Interior Design awards.

“It is an honour for Ridgewater Homes to be recognized in this way. Our end goal is to always please our clients and this award is a testament to the fact that we are reaching this goal,” said Daryl Berden, owner of Ridgewater Homes. “We are thrilled that our customers continue to support us and love our work.”

Their win for best creative design was for renovating an older rancher in Pitt Meadows and turning it into a two-storey modern custom build.

In that case, the home owners loved the location of their home but needed more space.

Ridgewater was able to accommodate that (see pictures above).

Ridgewater Homes prides itself on their ability to offer a one-stop shop for constructing a new home, renovations, additions, heritage restoration including acquiring necessary permits, design, full consultation, and interior finish.

“A decade in business, Ridgewater is thrilled to be celebrating this monumental award of recognition,” said Berden. “We have achieved this by employing some of the best talent within their fields of expertise.”

For more info go to ridgewater.ca.