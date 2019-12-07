Self-proclaimed Langley ‘wine geek’ earns international recognition

Maddison Pantlin earned a ‘50 under 40’ award from the International Wine and Spirit Competition

Maddison Pantlin, a 25-year-old South Langley resident and self professed wine geek took home a “Future 50 under 40” award – an international honour given to just two other Canadian recipients.

“All three of us were women,” Pantlin cheered, “the women of the wine.”

Headquartered in London, England, the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is a global organization with arranges courses and exams for wine and spirit industry.

Together with the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC), an annual awards night is held to honour the best in beverage making and marketing.

“They looked at the past three years of our lives… job experience, innovation, and education,” Pantlin explained.

This was the first year that specific award was handed out, launched to recognize the industry’s up-and-coming young professionals.

With more than 600 nominations for the first round, Pantlin said she was tipped off about her nomination through an email this summer.

“I was in Australia at the time and I didn’t apply for anything so I don’t even know how it happened,” Pantlin said.

The IWSC would have had trouble missing Panlin’s dedications and efforts to all things wine; she began her career as a sampler with Chaberton Estate Winery before launching her own company in the spring of last year.

“Nomadic Grapevine is a way for me to work as a wine taster, give classes, and provide in-home tastings,” she explained.

On top of that, Pantlin is working to finish her WSET diploma, while simultaneously earning a wine and spirit diploma from a school in San Francisco and a certificate through the UC Davis Wine-making program.

“I just love the flexibility of it all. My parents were big wine drinkers and I just saw that wine is a bit of an underrated niche. You can work in vineyard retail, sales, or importing,” Pantlin said. “I know it’s been said a lot, but it’s science and art put together.”

The ceremony where Pantlin’s award was announced, took place in London on Thursday, Nov. 28.

She watched it broadcast online and thinks the win will help make new connections for her in the future.

“I’m thankful for anyone who’s supported me, especially Chaberton who gave me my start,” Pantlin added.

With Australia and New Zealand ticked off the travel list, Pantlin is now looking at South Africa or Chile for future vineyard experiences.

“The seasons in the northern and southern hemisphere are opposite, so going back and forth is how I see myself living my life for the next few years,” said Pantlin.

