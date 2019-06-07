160 musicians celebrate with Joy in Langley

Beethoven’s Ode to Joy is the centrepiece of Langley music school’s 50th Anniversary Gala Concert.

Eighty members of the Vancouver Bach choir will join the LCMS and SYO Senior Orchestras to present Beethoven’s Ode to Joy under the direction of conductor Joel Stobbe.

The joy of Langley Community Music School’s 50th anniversary will be expressed by nothing less than Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, performed by a multitude of voices and instruments.

All of Langley is invited to join in the celebration as the Vancouver Bach Choir combines with the senior LCMS and Surrey Youth Orchestras, under the direction of conductor Joel Stobbe.

“There are few pieces more grand or celebratory than the last movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony,” said Stobbe.

An internationally accomplished cellist and conductor, the LCMS advanced programs coordinator noted that the Ode to Joy is considered “one of the greatest achievements in the history of classical music.”

The emotional, uplifting piece is the perfect choice to commemorate this momentous event,” he said.

Stobbe will lead more than 160 musicians onstage in an exciting symphonic collaboration.

“The LCMS and SYO Senior Orchestras have been working together on this piece for a year, and the professionalism, passion and talent they display is phenomenal,” said Stobbe. “It’s a pleasure to work with these talented young musicians, and an absolute honour to have one of Canada’s largest and most experienced symphonic choirs join us.”

Ode to Joy’s guest vocal soloists are LCMS alumna Rebecca Paulding (soprano), Leah Field (alto), Scott Rumble (tenor), and alumnus Stephen Duncan (bass).

“This concert is an extraordinary undertaking and one that truly represents what we’ve achieved as a school in 50 years,” says Principal Carolyn Granholm. “Some of B.C.’s finest emerging young musicians will be on stage.”

The gala open opens to the 13-member LCMS Cello Ensemble, with both current students and alumni performing Klengel’s Hymn for 12 Cellos and Piazzola’s Death of an Angel.

Kiwanis provincial winner and national runner-up chamber group Trio Liscio offers its renditions of Victor Davies’ Tango and City Lights.

Accomplished musicians and LCMS alumni, cellist Albert Seo and pianist Derek Stanyer will return to Langley to treat the crowd to Beethoven’s passionate Cello Sonata No.4, Op.102 No.1.

Rounding out the program will be the world premiere of an LCMS-commissioned orchestral work, Joy Ride, by renowned composer and musician Marcel Bergmann.

“LCMS has a long tradition of supporting the performance and creation of Canadian music,” said Granholm, “and on this occasion, we are exceptionally proud to be premiering a new orchestral work by our composer in residence, Marcel Bergmann.”

“We wanted the piece to reflect the dynamic growth and overall diversity and creative development of the school, which is really quite extraordinary,” said Bergmann. “I tried to create a joyful and energetic atmosphere, combining some neo-classical and neo-baroque elements with strands of blues, jazz, and minimalism. I hope the piece evokes a celebratory mood for the Gala and builds a ‘musical bridge’ that extends to both the past and future.”

To accommodate such a large number of musicians together on one stage, the event will take place in the acoustically-designed, 875 seat theatre at Church in the Valley at 23589 Old Yale Road in Langley.

The LCMS 50th Anniversary Gala Concert starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

General Admission is $15. Call 604-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com for tickets.

LCMS is a non-profit organization and registered charity that is committed to providing the highest quality of musical education to students of all ages and levels, from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs.

With the support of the community, LCMS has become one of the largest non-profit music schools in the province, earning both national and international acclaim for its comprehensive and innovative programs.

LCMS hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May, including the Rose Gellert Hall Series, an evening concert series featuring renowned Canadian and international musicians, as well as the Concerts Café Classico Series, an afternoon concert series featuring stellar local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz, or contemporary works.