A global band comes to Langley

The lead singer will perform solo and share songs and stories from her upcoming album

Sherri Anne of the global band – Sister Speak – will perform go solo on March 11 at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub. The concert will feature performances of classics from her first three albums and songs from her upcoming album. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

From rock to indie folk – a Canadian artist will hit the stage in Langley with songs from her upcoming record and classics already released albums.

After many gigs were cancelled last year due to COVID, Sherri Anne of the global band – Sister Speak – will finally go solo on Friday, March 11 at The Bez.

She will be performing the entire record acoustic and sharing stories on making the new record. The Langley concert will also feature performances of classics from her first three albums.

The new album, Love For All, which will release on April 1, features Anne’s vocals and lyrics, acoustic guitar stylings and the talents of her bandmates – drummer Stephen Haaker, guitarist and vocalist Sarven Manguiat and bassist Jacob Miranda Jr.

The album art features Steve Chmilar of Sidney B.C. from his piece called The Mood Collector.

“Working on the songs on this album helped me get through some of the most difficult times these past couple of years. I hope others can relate and will enjoy the album in its entirety,” said Anne.

A few days around her album’s release date, an apartment fire in her building in Victoria forced her and the tenants of several other units to move out.

” This record certainly has a journey, and you can hear all about it. Despite all of this, the album is here and ready to be born,” she commented.

During the concert, Anne will also share stories from the road and about the album’s making.

“It will be a heartfelt performance with a semi-comedic storytelling aspect,” she said.

Her band, Sister Speak, spent most of the past two years performing virtually or at outdoor venues in B.C., with a “handful” of concerts in eastern USA and California, including opening for pop legends Air Supply in San Diego.

The two-hour-long show will start at 8 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub in Langley, located at 102-20230 64 Ave. Tickets for the hybrid concert cost $25 and can be purchased at the art centre’s website.

