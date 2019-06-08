The African Children’s Choir is coming to Langley on Sunday. (Sarah Wanyana photo)

African children singing and dancing in Langley

African Children’s Choir helps to educate thousands of children

African children will sing in Langley to bring hope and a better life for children throughout the continent they represent.

But the weight of their mission is belied by the joy and energy they bring to their singing and dancing every performance.

The African Children’s Choir is bringing its new Just As I Am tour to Willoughby Christian Reformed Church, 20525 72nd Ave., and Bethel Mennonite Church, 24687 56th Ave., on Sunday.

The performance in Willoughby starts at 10 a.m., and at Bethel at 7 p.m.

The program features children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favourites.

Concerts are free and open to all, but a free-will offering will be taken to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief, and development programs.

Music for Life, the parent organization for The African Children’s Choir, works in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa, having already educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs.

MFL’s purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

