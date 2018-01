Jennifer Fox took this photo of an owl in Langley in October. Owls are the focus of the Whoo’s Hoot Owl Prowl event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Naturalists will be on the prowl for owls in the woods of South Langley on Friday, Jan. 26.

The Whoo’s Hoot Owl Prowl is an evening event to discover why owls are such great hunters of the night.

The event happens from 7 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Presented with Langley Field Naturalists, Whoo’s Hoot Owl Prowl is for people aged eight-plus. Cost is $8 per adult and $4.25 per child/youth/seniors over the age 65.

Registration required: 604-432-6359 (quote barcode 7073).