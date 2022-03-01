Artist who discovered his Indigenous heritage at 60 among talent at Langley exhibition

A former fighter pilot with the Canadian Forces, now a well-known artist, Langley’s Brian Croft is uniting 18 artists for a three-day exhibition that will help feed hungry children.

The money raised at the next West Fine Arts will help Langley School District Foundation provide meals to students.

While Croft’s mastery in painting urban and semi-urban scenes from B.C.’s past is widely known, the show will also feature Ronald George Straight, an Aboriginal artist from South Surrey.

Straight discovered his heritage and learned about his Ojibwa nation roots when he was in his 60s.

His search for his roots led him to northern Manitoba, where his mother and younger siblings hailed from.

“Suddenly, things made sense,” Straight said. “I guess it was then that I was finally ready to let my artistic predilections have full rein.”

Straight’s work is a doorway into nature, history, philosophy, and imagination all at once. His paintings reflect the feelings of animals while also bringing natural aspects to the canvas.

His work reflects his urge to look at the world from different angles. He once painted his dog and cat gazing at Superman flying around the stars.

He explained his thought process by saying that he had often wondered what his cat and dog see through the window.

“Do they see things that we only imagine? Is it Yeti, Loch Ness or is it Superman?

“I have a crazy mind,” Straight commented. “I see something in real life, reproduce it as a painting, but with embellishments that only make sense to me.”

The South Surrey-based artist has presented many times at Langley galleries. He added that he “belongs” to the Kube Gallery in Fort Langley

“I also show with the Langley Arts Council, but I don’t know of any better art show as good as the Langley-based West Fine Art Show, I proud to be able to show with the West,” Straight said.

“Ron is a very nice guy… very soft-spoken and a great artist,” said Croft, the event host.

Croft, the co-founder and president of the non-profit, will also present a dozen of his paintings at the 13th annual event. Croft’s art shows help local charities. Each participating artist has agreed to donate 25 per cent of their sales to the local school district foundation.

“Langley residents have always enjoyed our show and we hope they come down this time, too,” Croft said.

Susan Cairns, former executive director of the Langley School District, too, is looking forward to the show.

“The mood of the West Fine Art Show promises to be determinedly light and buoyant,” she said.

The artwork of Straight, Croft, and many other Canadian artists will be showcased from March 4 to 6 at the Glasshouse Winery. On Friday, the four-hour-long show starts at 5 p.m., and on Saturday, the public can attend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the final day, the show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To view Straight’s art, people can visit his website, ronald-george-straight.com. More information on West Fine Art Show and the artists who participate is available at westart.ca.

