Artists donate a portion of their sales to Langley charity

They collectively raised more than $18,000 at the annual West Fine Art Show

Eighteen artists presented their work at the thirteenth West Fine Art Show. The three-day exhibition started on March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight among many other Canadian artists. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Eighteen artists, 600 visitors, about a hundred art pieces, and dozens of wine glasses made the 13th West Fine Art Show a hit event.

The three-day exhibition started on Friday, March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur, also known as ‘King Richard,’ and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight – among many other Canadian artists.

Guitarist John Gilliat entertained the visitors throughout the exhibition with his talent.

Each artist was provided with his or her own space and a makeshift wall, which they used to hang their work. Visitors were seen interacting and asking questions of the artists.

RELATED: Artist who discovered his Indigenous heritage at 60 among talent at Langley exhibition

Event host Brian Croft, too, presented his paintings, which depicted urban and semi-urban scenes from B.C.’s past.

“It was our pleasure bringing the best artists we find into the community,” said Croft, a former fighter pilot with the Canadian Forces, now a well-known artist.

Although some additional sales may be completed soon, Croft said it was safe to say that art sales of more than $18,000 had been made during the show.

Each year, the organizers of the event raise money for a local charity and this year, they collaborated with Langley School District Foundation. Each artist donated 25 per cent of his or her sales to help the foundation provide meals to students.

In addition, the West Fine Art show director Joyce Trygg presented a $1,500 cheque to Alicia Rempel, executive director of the school district foundation. Croft hopes to continue bringing artists into the community and to keep helping non-profits.

The next event in September will raise money for Langley Hospice.

“We are doing this for a really good cause. The joy of being here and showing my paintings is amazing. We are happy to be here,” said Brodeur.

At the end of the event, three Langley students who submitted their artwork for the West Fine Art Show Student Showcase competition, were recognized.

Georgia Moat of U-Connect won the first prize. Aldergrove Community Secondary School’s Alyssa Short and Liam Menard took second and third place, respectively.

Congratulations to these three student winners of the Artists for Student Success showcase at the @WestFineArt last weekend! 1st Place – Georgia Moat (UConnect)

2nd Place – Alyssa Short (ACSS)

3rd Place – Liam Menard (ACSS) Big thank you to @wearejrg for hosting the show! pic.twitter.com/CYcY1zzMoz — Langley School District Foundation (@SD35Foundation) March 7, 2022

This time, the annual event took place at the Glasshouse Winery and guests were seen enjoying meals and wines along with the art pieces.

READ MORE: Enough raised to buy a hi-tech incubator at Langley fundraising gala

The school district foundation and art exhibition organizers thanked West Fine Art Show organizers and winery owners from Joseph Richard Group for their contributions.

“We deeply appreciate Joseph Richard Group for generously hosting the West Fine Art Show and enabling us to continue to bring our well-received art show before the public.”

.

Artart exhibitArtist ExhibitArts and cultureArts and EntertainmentFort Langley

Eighteen artists presented their work at the thirteenth West Fine Art Show. The three-day exhibition started on March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight among many other Canadian artists. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The West Fine Art show director, Joyce Trygg, presented a cheque of $1,500 to Alivia Rempel, executive director of the school district foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eighteen artists presented their work at the thirteenth West Fine Art Show. The three-day exhibition started on March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight among many other Canadian artists. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Eighteen artists presented their work at the thirteenth West Fine Art Show. The three-day exhibition started on March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight among many other Canadian artists. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Eighteen artists presented their work at the thirteenth West Fine Art Show. The three-day exhibition started on March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight among many other Canadian artists. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)