Last year’s British Invasion was dampened by rain, but participants faced it with a stiff upper lip… and the top up. Langley Advance Times files

British cars invading Langley for second show

Douglas Park will host the Old English Car Club’s 6th Annual British Invasion car show

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

The British are coming!

The British are coming!

They’re coming to Langley with their cars from all over the province.

The 6th Annual British Invasion is taking over Douglas Park in downtown Langley City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Expect all kinds of British-made cars to occupy the park, said Alan Miles of the Old English Car Club, which is presenting the show in Langley for the second year running.

Miles said the main makes to watch for will be MGB, Rover, Triumph, Morgan, and Austin.

He is also clearly proud of his own Sunbeam Alpha, which he became attached to because his father worked for the company.

“Everyone has their own reasons for getting into British cars,” he said. “Often their father had the car, or they had one when they were younger.”

Most of the cars invading the park on Saturday will be from the mid-1950s to the early 1970s, Miles said, explaining that British-made cars were more prevalent during that period.

Although he added that a number are still in business, like the Morgan, which is not only still being manufactured, but by the same family.

B.C. is a hotbed bed for British cars from the period, said Miles, because of the prevalence of British people who settled in Victoria and other parts of the province.

The club’s first four annual British Invasion car shows were held in North Vancouver, said Miles, but the move to Langley last year proved successful, and the club is happy to be back.

The show had been getting too large for the North Vancouver parking lots, and Douglas Park offered a picturesque change, explained Gerry Parkinson, one of the Invasion organizers explained last year.

“And we had quite a good turnout last year” despite less than favourable weather, Miles said, “so we’re happy to be back.”

Sponsored by Mary’s British Home and Constant Collectibles, the 6th Annual British Invasion Car Show takes place at the close of British Car Week, a week during which owners of British cars everywhere are encourage to take their vehicles for a spin and proudly show them off.

The British Invasion show includes live music and is free to spectators, but cars can be registered for display at $15 each, through the Old English Car Club Vancouver Coast Branch website at www.oecc.ca. Proceeds will go to Langley Food Bank.

