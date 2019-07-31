Fair photo contest winners showcase best of Aldergrove

First place went to Carla Hamilton (left) for her landscape submission of a pick-up truck and small town scene. She was awarded prizes by AGHS president Tami Quiring (right).

Alder Grove Heritage Society’s 2019 “Aldergrove Memories” photo contest entries were displayed inside the Kinsmen Community Centre over the fair weekend (July 20- 21).

The society first announced a call for submissions earlier this year, for five categories ranging from local landmarks, animals, events, “then and now” photo comparisons as well as images that convey a story.

“It was a very positive event for us,” said AGHS director Robin Bandenieks.

“We sold a lot of books, signed up new members and engaged with many people,” she said about the exhibit.

Pictures submitted were from 2018 or 2019 – with the exception of the vintage photographs – and taken within a predetermined Aldergrove boundary.

Professional judges chose winners from a series of images in each category, as well as dozens overall.

First place was awarded to Carla Hamilton for her landscape submission of a pick-up truck and small town scene, taken at the Canadian Western Studio backlot on MacInnes Farms at 25160 72nd Ave.

Hamilton received a display easel valued at $100 and a black poster frame with showcase-worthy plexiglass, for also taking first in the animal category for her capture of deer in Aldergrove’s snow-laden zoo.

“I learned a lot about areas in Aldergrove I never knew of before because of this contest,” Bandenieks said eagerly, admitting she was able to visit a parks pictured in one submission in her spare time.

“We live in such a beautiful little town,” Bandenieks finished.

Ten-year-old Rose LaFleur took first place in the youth category for her photo of a cat peering through what appears to be staircase railings. Judges said the pet was well-framed in the picture.

Winner of the people’s choice award, which gallery-goers casted their ballots for during the fair, was Caitlynn Mackenzie.

Mackenzie’s photo focused on a slug eating a mushroom at Aldergrove Regional Park.

Other winners have been listed on the Aldergrove Fair website.

