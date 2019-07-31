First place went to Carla Hamilton (left) for her landscape submission of a pick-up truck and small town scene. She was awarded prizes by AGHS president Tami Quiring (right).

Fair photo contest winners showcase best of Aldergrove

Alder Grove Heritage Society recognizes future moments of town history

Alder Grove Heritage Society’s 2019 “Aldergrove Memories” photo contest entries were displayed inside the Kinsmen Community Centre over the fair weekend (July 20- 21).

The society first announced a call for submissions earlier this year, for five categories ranging from local landmarks, animals, events, “then and now” photo comparisons as well as images that convey a story.

“It was a very positive event for us,” said AGHS director Robin Bandenieks.

“We sold a lot of books, signed up new members and engaged with many people,” she said about the exhibit.

Pictures submitted were from 2018 or 2019 – with the exception of the vintage photographs – and taken within a predetermined Aldergrove boundary.

Professional judges chose winners from a series of images in each category, as well as dozens overall.

RELATED: ‘Who are they?’ Call to identify Aldergrove captures of 1996

First place was awarded to Carla Hamilton for her landscape submission of a pick-up truck and small town scene, taken at the Canadian Western Studio backlot on MacInnes Farms at 25160 72nd Ave.

Hamilton received a display easel valued at $100 and a black poster frame with showcase-worthy plexiglass, for also taking first in the animal category for her capture of deer in Aldergrove’s snow-laden zoo.

“I learned a lot about areas in Aldergrove I never knew of before because of this contest,” Bandenieks said eagerly, admitting she was able to visit a parks pictured in one submission in her spare time.

“We live in such a beautiful little town,” Bandenieks finished.

Ten-year-old Rose LaFleur took first place in the youth category for her photo of a cat peering through what appears to be staircase railings. Judges said the pet was well-framed in the picture.

Winner of the people’s choice award, which gallery-goers casted their ballots for during the fair, was Caitlynn Mackenzie.

Mackenzie’s photo focused on a slug eating a mushroom at Aldergrove Regional Park.

Other winners have been listed on the Aldergrove Fair website.

 

Ten-year-old Rose LaFleur took first place in the youth category for her photo of a cat peering through staircase railings. (Submitted photo)

Mackenzie’s photo focused on a slug eating a mushroom at Aldergrove Regional Park. She was awarded a people’s choice ribbon by AGHS director Robin Bandenieks (right) and president Tami Quiring (left).

Previous story
VIDEO: Fort Langley jazz fest kicks off with outdoor blues show
Next story
Langley Arts Calendar: Aug. 2, 2019 edition

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Aldergrove’s newest spray park opens to the public

Philip Jackman Park unveils a nature spray area atop old playground

Aldergrove’s Armed Forces engineers commended both overseas and locally

192 CEF unveiled its latest community project, the construction of specialized Cultus Lake cabins

LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

Historic persecution warrants show of support for LGBTQ+ community.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read