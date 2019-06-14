Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: June 13, 2019, edition

Ongoing

• BC Songwriters’ Showcase: LaRaine hosts a showcase and open mic evenings at 7:30 p.m. in the NY’s Indian Grill & Bar, 20204 Fraser Hwy. Open mic sign-up in person, first come, first on stage. Various local members of the BC Songwriters’ Showcase Association will take the stage. Date: June 26. Info: bcsongwriters.ca.

to June 20

The Fort Gallery’s 2019 juried photography exhibition, Traces, includes 19 pieces by artists Lori Bagneres, Linda Brown, Karen Christensen, Laura Clark, Deb DeJong, Kristin Krimmel, Myrna Pfeifer, Dawn Robirtis, Raeanne Schachter, Bob St. Cyr and Lyn Verra-Lay. The gallery will also host an event with musician Kat Wahama in conjunction with the exhibit, June 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

to June 23

• Fort Langley Artist Group (FLAG) opening season with Making An Entrance art exhibition at Flagstop Gallery, 23245 Mavis Ave. All art in the exhibit is for sale. FLAG’s 14 local artists specialize in water colour, acrylic, oils, pencil drawings, pottery, clay sculpture, mixed media, and more. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

• The Langley Arts Council welcomes two exhibitions in the Aldergrove Community Kinsmen Centre. Artist Bob Gunning, who has a particular interest in the totem poles of the Pacific Northwest, especially those at Ninstints in Hauida Gwaii, has an exhibition of his work recording the history of the area.Sharing the main hall and foyer is a collection of black and white linocut prints by students of Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

to Sept. 1

• Our Living Languages exhibit, featuring First People’s Voices in B.C., runs at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

Saturday, June 15

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Uytdewilligen, Akela. 1-4 p.m.

• Fraser Valley Motorcycle Show N’ Shine starts at at 9 a.m. – annual show at HighStreet Mall. All makes and models including scooters welcome. Live band, giveaways, and over 15 trophies and cash prizes. Chief Judge is Ron Szoczei from Harleyappraisals.com. The event is sponsored by Daryl Brown from www.motorcyclelawyer.ca, Mt. View Harley Davidson, and Shell Abbotsford. Registration is by donation.

• Bike Jam 8 – at Aldergrove Bike Park (within the Athletic Park) from 12 to 3 p.m., an all-ages bike racing, jumping, and scooter competition event hosted by local Cranky’s Bike Shop, Otter Co-op, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Rotary Club, and Havoc Pro Scooters. There will also be a free draw for a scooter and BMX, as well as free food.

• Alder Grove Heritage Society celebrating 25th anniversary of the relocation, rehabilitation, and establishment of the Telephone Museum and Community Archives on 3190 – 271st St. Refreshments, including a birthday cake and selection of meats and cheeses provided by the Otter Co-op Bakery and JD Farms Specialty Turkey. Facepainting, museum tours, and previously-unseen treasures will be on site. The Aldergrove library will use a green screen to transport party-goers back in time into historic Aldergrove photographs. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lost in the 50s Dinner and Dance starts 6 p.m. with steak dinner at the Royal Canadian Legion, 26607 Fraser Hwy. There will be prizes for the best costume, hula hoop, and dancing competitions during the event, with live entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Info: call 604-856-5423.

June 15 – 16

• Urban Safari Rescue Society, 1395 176th St., Surrey, is having a fundraising sale of new and used pet items, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day: aquariums and decorations, supplies for dogs, cats, and reptiles, hamster cages, lighting, toys, carriers and more. Contact info@urbansafari.ca

Sunday, June 16

• Pops, Props and Hops – The highlight of the Father’s Day event is the return of the Canadian Museum of Flight’s flagship, a 82 year-old Waco Cabin biplane. Also featured will be museum tours, food truck favourites, craft beer, kids’ craft activities, and a chance to win a sight-seeing ride in “Big Red.” The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All fathers get in free with one other paid admission. The museum is located at Langley Airport.

Tuesday, June 18

• Family Night at Aldergrove’s Fire Hall ­at 26316 30A Ave.will host families from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Township firefighters will perform demonstrations on some of the work done out of the hall. Opportunities for photo ops, and children can climb into firetrucks.

Thursday, June 20

• Final Season Eleven Fort Langley’s Céilidh (k-lee) will be at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd., from 7 to 9:45 p.m. (Western Rodeo Theme) .Tickets $5 at the door, includes tea biscuits and jam. Next Ceilidh will begin Season XII on Sept19. Contact: Jack Williamson @ 604-888-7925 jackwilliamson@telus.net.

• Confessions of a Grocery Store Clerk opens at 6 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.), to 7:30 p.m., a youth musical theatre group production will be presented by Langley Arts Council inside the Kinsmen Community Centre Admission is by donation.

Saturday, June 22

• National Indigenous Peoples’ Day events at Fort Langley National Historic Site run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discover the roles played by Indigenous peoples at Fort Langley both then and now through demonstrations, storytelling, and hands-on activities. Highlights include Metis jig workshops with Lisa Shepherd at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., a traditional plants workshop at 11 a.m. with Deanna Miller, bannock-baking at 12 p.m. and a guided tour with Fern Gabriel at 1 p.m. Cost: $7.80/adult, $6.55/senior, annual pass holders and youth free. Traditional Plant workshop costs an additional $4.90.

• The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society is celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day in Douglas Park from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Margret Cadwaladyr, Secret Garden. 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

• Stay Gold Custom Car Show will be held at H.D. Stafford Middle School, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

• Spineless Wonders of Water & Land, at Campbell Valley Regional Park, from 10 a.m. to noon. Pond dip and net sweep for hidden invertebrates to find out why they’re so important to the park. For ages 19 years and over. $3 per person per session. Registration required: online code 7632 at www.metrovancouveronline.org, or call 604-432-6359.

• Walk the trails of Irene Pearce Park with the Langley Field Naturalists. The area was turned into a park after pressure was exerted by the Council of Ratepayers and Langley Field Naturalists. It is part of the Municipal Nature Park with the Little Campbell River flowing through it, and has stands of mature Douglas Fir. Meet at 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 224th Street and 5th Avenue. Call 604-576-7731.

Saturday, June 29

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Lori Mok, Kiss My Curvy Assets. 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Eve Lazarus, Murder by Milkshake. 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. John Maclachlan Gray, The White Angel. 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

• Mad Hatter Raspberry Tea Party, from noon to 3 p.m., at Driediger Farms, 23823 72nd Ave., in support of Langley Hospice Society. Info: 604-888-1665. www.langleyhospice.com/raspberrytea.

• A Community BBQ is being hosted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP JohnAldag at Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from noon to 3 p.m. A ceremony will be held for Community Leadership Awards in Arts & Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Environment, Heritage, Seniors/Youth Advocacy, and Unsung Heroes categories. Nominations at http://www.johnaldagmp.ca/2019leaders close June 30.

Saturday, July 27

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Lindsay Wong, The Woo-Woo. 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Robyn Harding, The Arrangement. 12-3 p.m.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 19, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 6, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 2, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 5, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 17, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 11 to 11:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. New dancers receive three free evenings. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola and string bass) but other interested musicians are invited to enquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a mininum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203 St., at 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society hosts open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir – Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! If singing is for you, Opus One Women’s Choir is sure to make your heart sing! Rehearsals every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School choir room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday except the second Friday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP hall. Cost is $2.

Saturdays

Old time dances: O.A.P. hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.

Sundays

• Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club – Dance classes every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. The first three classes are free to new dancers, $7 at the door.