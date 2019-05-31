Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: May 31, 2019, edition

Ongoing

• BC Songwriters’ Showcase: LaRaine hosts a showcase and open mic evenings at 7:30 p.m. in the NY’s Indian Grill & Bar, 20204 Fraser Hwy. Open mic sign-up in person, first come, first on stage. Various local members of the BC Songwriters’ Showcase Association will take the stage. Dates: June 12, June 26. Info: bcsongwriters.ca.

to June 2

• Legh Mulhall Kilpin art exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of an artist who was trained in Britain and came to Canada at a time when Canadian art was predominantly influenced by the British and French schools. A variety of media are represented in the exhibition which runs to June 2, Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:45pm and Sundays from 1 to 4:45 p.m., at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

to June 23

• Fort Langley Artist Group (FLAG) opening season with Making An Entrance art exhibition at Flagstop Gallery, 23245 Mavis Ave. All art in the exhibit is for sale. FLAG’s 14 local artists specialize in water colour, acrylic, oils, pencil drawings, pottery, clay sculpture, mixed media, and more. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

• The Langley Arts Council welcomes two exhibitions in the Aldergrove Community Kinsmen Centre. Artist Bob Gunning, who has a particular interest in the totem poles of the Pacific Northwest, especially those at Ninstints in Hauida Gwaii, has an exhibition of his work recording the history of the area.Sharing the main hall and foyer is a collection of black and white linocut prints by students of Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

to June 20

The Fort Gallery’s 2019 juried photography exhibition, Traces, includes 19 pieces by artists Lori Bagneres, Linda Brown, Karen Christensen, Laura Clark, Deb DeJong, Kristin Krimmel, Myrna Pfeifer, Dawn Robirtis, Raeanne Schachter, Bob St. Cyr and Lyn Verra-Lay. Opening reception on May 31, 7 to 9 p.m. Many of the artists will be in attendance and will give short talks on their work. The gallery will also host an event with musician Kat Wahama in conjunction with the exhibit, June 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 31

• 11th Annual Swing Night and Dance and Silent Auction to raise money for Brookswood Secondary music department. Hosted by BSS music department and Fat City Swing in the BSS small gym. Doors open 6 p.m. Swing dance lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. Live music and DJ to follow. Enjoy dessert, food tables, and a silent auction

Saturday, June 1

• Inglewood performs at Porter’s Bistro, 21611 48th Ave., at 7 p.m. Info: 604-530-5297.

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Bryce Raffle, “Deadstream.” 12-4 p.m.

• Kitten Roundup 2019 at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), 26220 56th Ave. Kittens, nursing mother cats, and pregnant felines can be dropped off at the LAPS shelter for free with proof of a Langley address.

Sunday, June 2

• Fraser Valley Symphony presents the grand finale concert of its 35th Anniversary Season. Mark Anderson returns to perform Piano Concerto No. 1 by Carl Reinecke. Anderson, a Steinway artist, teaches music at UBC and has released recordings of works by Liszt, Schumann, Brahms, and Dohnanyi, Copland, Gershwin, Mussorgsky, and Stravinsky. The concert is at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford at 3 p.m. Tickets available in advance at www.fraservalleysymphony.org.

• Langley Concert Band presents Movie Magic, a program of movie soundtrack and TV show hits. The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Fort Langley Seniors’ Hall, 23022 88th Ave. Admission by donation (suggested donation $10/adult, kids free).

• Fraser Valley Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes starts at Aldergrove Athletic Park at 11 a.m. (check in at 9:30 a.m.). The walk will help raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and bring together people whose lives are touched by type 1 diabetes. Email tharrison@jdrf.ca for more information.

Tuesday, June 4

• Aldergrove Senior’s Tea at Chartwell Retirement Residences. In partnership with the Township of Langley, a Senior’s Tea will be served at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre from 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments and live entertainment will be provided.Registration required at recexpress.ca or call 604-857-4299.

• Dance hosted by the Surrey Fiddlers at Don Christian Rec. Centre, 6220 – 184th St., from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission $4. Info: 604-576-1066.

June 5-6

• Little Zone Riding Hood, an original play written and performed by the Dorothy Peacock Drama Club, explores the Zones of Regulation, a program which helps students. Shows June 5 at 1 p.m. and June 6 at 1 and 7 p.m., Dorothy Peacock Elementary Gymnasium, 20292 91A Ave. Tickets by donation, with proceeds going to Anxiety Canada and future drama performances. Contact Janine Jackson for free tickets by May 31 – Janine.Jackson@sd35.bc.ca or 604-513-8000.

Thursday, June 6

• Senior social at West Langley Hall, from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but register via TOL.ca or call 778-828-5137.

Saturday, June 8

• What a Wonderful World! – Opus One Women’s Choir 2019 Spring Concert, with songs from around the world, about wonderful places to visit, or just about wonderful things to do. Doors open 7 p.m. at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 21713 50th Ave. Adults $18; Seniors/U-12 $15. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com. Opus One Women’s Choir is a non-audition community choir which accepts new members January to Feb and Septembrer to October. No experience necessary.

• Author Book-signing and Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley, 115-20015 Langley ByPpass. Internationally bestselling author Daniel Kalla, We All Fall Down. 1-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

• Beethoven’s Ode to Joy will be featured, among other pieces, at the Langley Community Music School’s 50th Anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. More than 80 members of the Vancouver Bach Choir will join the senior LCMS and Surrey Youth Orchestras in the performance in the 875-seat theatre at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. Call 604-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com for tickets.

• African Children’s Choir makes two appearances: Willoughby Christian Reformed Church, 20525 72nd Ave., at 10 a.m. and Bethel Mennonite Church, 24687 56th Ave., at 7 p.m. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all; a free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs.

June 9-10

• Surrey Little Theatre auditioning for Social Security, 2 p.m. on June 9 and 7 p.m. on June 10, with callbacks at 7 p.m. on June 12. The comedy runs in October and November. Volunteer backstage opportunities also available.

Saturday, June 15

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Uytdewilliger, The Cattle Driver. 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

• Pops, Props and Hops – The highlight of the Father’s Day event is the return of the Canadian Museum of Flight’s flagship, a 82 year-old Waco Cabin biplane. Also featured will be museum tours, food truck favourites, craft beer, kids’ craft activities, and a chance to win a sight-seeing ride in “Big Red.” The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All fathers get in free with one other paid admission. The museum is located at Langley Airport.

Saturday, June 22

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Margret Cadwaladyr, Secret Garden. 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Lori Mok, Kiss My Curvy Assets. 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Eve Lazarus, Murder by Milkshake. 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. John Maclachlan Gray, The White Angel. 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Lindsay Wong, The Woo-Woo. 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Robyn Harding, The Arrangement. 12-3 p.m.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 19, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 6, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 2, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 5, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 17, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 11 to 11:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. New dancers receive three free evenings. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola and string bass) but other interested musicians are invited to enquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a mininum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203 St., at 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society hosts open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir – Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! If singing is for you, Opus One Women’s Choir is sure to make your heart sing! Rehearsals every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School choir room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

Saturdays

Old time dances: O.A.P. hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.