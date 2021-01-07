Langley Arts Council asking people to look back and move forward with new exhibition

’Another Day’ by Rich Vigurs is part of the Langley Arts Council’s 2020 Photo Exhibition. (Rich Vigurs/Special to The Star)

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is putting out the call for artists, writers, dancers, and actors to reflect on the past and move ahead for their new exhibition.

‘Looking Back, and Moving Forward,’ a brick and mortar exhibition, is all about reflection and creating a safe space for all B.C. artists to reflect and share their stories in regards to the ongoing pandemic.

The dates will be April 2nd to May 12th, with the submission deadline falling on March 14.

Claire Sarfeld, LAC’s gallery director, explained that this will be an in-person exhibition, 2D and 3D works that will be on display at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre ‘Main Hall’ Gallery or ‘Foyer Gallery.’

All works submitted to this call will have to shipped/delivered to the AKCC after being accepted.

2D works must also be ready to hang, and 2D and 3D works must be for sale.

Artworks must remain hung for the duration of the show.

An artist contract will be sent out to the artists once they have been accepted into the exhibition with more detailed information about drop off dates and times.

Interested participants can submit their artwork to Sarfeld at galleries@langleyarts.ca.

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council opens its doors in Aldergrove

For spoken word artists, work can be submitted as a text image to go alongside the artworks in the online exhibition or it can be a short video.

For the text-based image please send poems or monologues to galleries@langleyarts.ca.

“We ask that these pieces be one page in length,” Sarfeld noted. “If you decide to submit a video please keep it under three minutes in length and email the video through WeTransfer to Matthew at producer@langleyarts.ca.”

For dance or theatre arts submissions, people can fill out the submission form and submit three minutes videos through WeTransfer to Matthew at producer@langleyarts.ca.

Videos will be showcased on the Langley Arts Council’s website, YouTube channel, as well as the opening reception.

The Langley Arts Council will continue to monitor the health risks associated with the on-going pandemic and will keep the artists and public up to date in regards to the opening reception.

“If we are unable to do an opening reception all works submitted and accepted will be showcased online,” Sarfeld said.

Incognito’s opening reception had to be cancelled last November due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

More information can be found at www.langleyarts.ca/submit/covid.

Other events on now include the 2020 Photo Exhibition, which features a collection of photographs online until Jan. 18 at www.langleyarts.ca/aifs-online-galleries.

LAC takes a 30 per cent commission on all artwork sales in brick and mortar galleries.

If the exhibition is online as well as in one of the AIFS Brick-and-Mortar galleries, there will be a 30 per cent commission taken on sales.

