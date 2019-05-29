Langley getting ready for annual swing dance in Brookswood

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

Brookswood is dancing in swing time on Friday night.

The community is invited to a night of dancing – and raising money for the high school music department.

The 11th Annual Swing Night and Dance and Silent Auction is being presented by Brookswood Secondary and FatCitySwing.

Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. There will be food, dessert, a silent auction, and of course, swing dancing to live music and a DJ.

“The order of the night,” explained BSS music director Derrick Turi, includes a concert band presentation “to warm up the ears” from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a swing dance lesson by FatCitySwing from 7 to 8 p.m.

Then the junior and senior jazz bands perform for everyone to dance to from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

“All of our instrumental ensembles will be participating,” said Turi, adding, “All of the repertoire will be based on swing, big band, and dance music. Food comes with admission, and coffee and bottled water will be sold. The silent auction is the main fundraiser.”

Tickets will be available at the door for $12 each, but can be pre-ordered through the school at $8 for students and $10 for adults.

The event is open to the public.

“The BSS music department is thriving,” said Turi, “and we are maintaining a reputation for great ensembles and skilled musicians, with Gold awards for all our bands at festival this year.”

BSS music courses include concert and jazz bands, music composition, and musical theatre orchestra.

Over the past 10 years the Brookswood Musical Theatre Company has staged the musicals Oliver, Grease, Legally Blonde, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, In The Heights, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Urinetown, The Addams Family, Fiddler on the Roof, and Mamma Mia.

The Musical Theater orchestra is made up entirely of BSS music students.

Over the past few years, students have traveled to Whistler, Disneyland, and Italy.

