Langley music school invites public to music concert

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance, and COVID rules apply

Established in 2016, the Rose Gellert String Quartet is the ensemble in residence at LCMS, and has given performances as part of LCMS’ concert series as well as throughout the Fraser Valley. The group will perform in Langley on March 5. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is inviting public to gather for an evening dedicated to music and melodies.

On March 5, the school’s resident ensemble, the Rose Gellert String Quartet, will take to the stage for the second of three evening concerts based around the musical influences of composers over the generations – the Lineage Series.

The quartet will share works from sibling composers Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Felix Mendelssohn with a small audience in the Rose Gellert Hall.

“Fanny and Felix had a close relationship that lasted throughout their lifetimes,” said quartet violinist Will Chen. “Both received similar musical training, and they supported and influenced each other’s compositions.”

Chen’s performances have taken him all over Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom as a soloist and chamber musician with the rising group Mainzer Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra.

In addition to Chen, the concert will feature Llowyn Ball on violin, Peter Ing on viola, and Benn Goheen on cello.

Established in 2016, the Rose Gellert String Quartet is an ensemble in residence at the Langley school and has given performances as part of LCMS’ concert series as well as throughout the Fraser Valley.

Before Rose Gellert String Quartet – and on the same day – multi-Juno award-winning instrumentalist and composer Brad Turner will lead a workshop on improvisation in a free jazz piano.

The session would be suitable for musicians of all ages and people interested in the subject, said Carolyn Granholm, the school’s principal.

Turner, an alumnus of LCMS, returned to the school as a resident artist for 2021-22 and has been offering master classes and workshops throughout the year.

The workshop will start at 2 p.m., and Rose Gellert String Quartet will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Coming up next is a solo piano concert by Carl Petersson on April 3 and chamber music on April 30 by Ian Parker & Friends.

Granholm said that current COVID protocols will be in place, and pre-registration is required.

The Rose Gellert Concert Hall is located at 4899 207th St. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.

For more information and to purchase tickets, people can visit langleymusic.com or call the box office at 604-534-2848.

