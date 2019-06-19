Singing supermarket staff belt out complaints in Langley show

Langley Arts Council presents Confessions of a Grocery Store Clerk

Lauren Trotzuk is bringing back her original work, Confessions of a Grocery Store Clerk, for one night only with the Langley Arts Council.

Trotzuk debuted the musical in the fall of 2016 and has toured it around to different venues like the Massey Theatre in New Westminster, D.W. Poppy Secondary School, and Canada 150 Amphitheatre at the Langley Events Center.

Now teaching youth theatre with the Arts Council, the 24-year-old Willowbrook resident says the play resurfaced as part of a workshop.

“My students wanted to do it. There were a group of girls in the class and somehow they found out about the play online.”

Confessions tells the story of five different women who air the grievances about work, customers, and grocery store gossip.

Lauren Trotzuk will debut a new musical According to Aurelie July 31 to Aug 3 at the Langley Players Drama Club. Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Read more: Langley playwright confesses that script inspired by work-life

Confessions will be performed on Thursday, June 20th, at the Langley Arts Council inside the Aldergrove Kinsman Centre at 26770 29th Ave with all young local actors.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the performance running from 6 to 7. Admission is by donation.

For more information on the production or local youth theatre programs, people can visit the Langley Arts Council website.

