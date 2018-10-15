Star Calendar

Kim Churchill on his Canadian Raw_Files Tour with special guest Ocie Elliott, Monday, Nov. 5 at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley.

Old Time Dances – Saturdays 1-4 p.m. at OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove. Oct. 20 – Windy Mountain Band; Oct. 27 – Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers. Aldergrove OAP Hall located at 3015 273rd St. Admission $6 includes coffee, tea, snacks.

Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club – classes Sundays, 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove. First 3 classes free to new dancers or $7 at door. Contact: Busy Bee 604-358-2841, Tyler 604-817-9350 or Wendy 778-878-4244.

Fort Langley’s Céilidh – Thursday, Oct. 18, 7-9:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd., Fort Langley. Enjoy traditional music, song, fun. Tickets $5 at door. Includes traditional Maritime lunch of tea biscuits and jam. Next Nov. 22. New performers contact: Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925.

Fraser Valley Watermedia Society Art Show – Saturday, Oct. 20 to Tuesday, Nov. 20 at Kariton Gallery, 2387 Ware St., Abbotsford. Artists Reception Saturday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m. Regular gallery hours Tuesday-Friday 11 to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays. Info: Carol Portree 604-850-9694, website www.fvwatermediasociety.com

Jeff Martin – Founder and frontman of The Tea Party, Monday, Oct. 22 at Blue Frog Studios, White Rock. Tickets $45. Available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Foreigner – with guests Honeymoon Suite, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $59.50. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Halloween at the Fort – October 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trick-or-treat at Fort Langley National Historic Site, make a craft, visit the Spooky Servants Quarters and more. Geared toward young families. Wear your costumes for great photos. Tickets at door: $7.80 adult, $6.55 senior, free for youth.

Ukrainian Soul Food – Perogies, cabbage rolls and borsch available Friday, Oct. 26 at fundraiser, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 – 108 Ave., Surrey. Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer. Info: 604-531-1923 or 604-581-0313.

Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre Halloween Hunt – Saturday, Oct. 27 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 26310 Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove. Join the tenants and management of Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre for Halloween Fun: Halloween hunt, face painting, balloon animals, popcorn, mini pumpkin patch and more! Make sure you #AldergroveShoppingHalloweenHunt and share all your pictures!

Halloween Howler – Saturday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd., Abbotsford. Featuring March Hare Show Band and a huge hardwood dance floor. Prizes, so come dressed as your favorite rock star, for Halloween (costumes not mandatory). Ticket, $35, includes dinner. Tickets at Wilway Lumber (28728 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove) or online at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3619719 or order by phone at: 1-800-838-3006. More info at 604-856-4375 (after Oct. 9). Overnight parking allowed.

Trick-Or-Treat – at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, Langley from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Entry is by donation and includes a ‘trick or treat’ bag and goodies. Please enter at the following Willowbrook entrances: Sport Chek, Swimco, Tim Hortons and Starbucks. Proceeds from the event will go to the Langley School District Foundation to support innovative and essential school programs for Langley students.

Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild Artisan Sale – Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at West Langley Community Hall, 9400 208th Street, Langley. Unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give or to keep for your own enjoyment. Beyond Fibre features woven, knitted, spun and felted items handcrafted by Guild members as well as jewellery, pottery, leather work and more made by other local artists. Bid on silent auction items, relax in Tea Room with a warm beverage and enjoy the ongoing fibre arts demonstrations. Yarn, fibre, supplies and equipment at the sale. Info: http://www.lwsg.org

St Ann’s Christmas Market – Friday, Nov. 2, 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at St Ann’s Parish Hall, 33333 Mayfair Ave., Abbotsford. Christmas gifts available from vendors and crafters, scrumptious homemade baked goods, silent auction, basket raffle, and fun for the whole family. A hearty Italian dinner will be served Friday evening, as well as a delicious breakfast and lunch available on Saturday. Admission is free. Facebook: fb.me/stannschristmasmarket/. Website: www.stannsabbotsford.ca/. Ph: 604-852-5602.

Christmas Craft Fair – Sat. Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 27111 Zero Ave., Aldergrove. Ceramics, quilting, baking, jams, jellies, soaps, candles, knitting and crocheting, woodwork, leather and sewing goods. Themed baskets and quilt raffles. Sandwiches, sweets, tea and coffee in Team Room.

Brian Doerksen – performs Nov. 3 at Central Heights Church in support of Bethesda Christian Association. Tickets and info online at FrontOfTheLineProductions.com or call 604-788-3164.

Jimmy Rankin – Saturday, Nov. 3 at Blue Frog Studios in White Rock. Tickets $45, available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Kim Churchill – Canadian Raw_Files Tour with special guest Ocie Elliott, Monday, Nov. 5 at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Street, Fort Langley. Tickets $25 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Creekside Villa Craft and Bake Sale – Aldergrove Food Bank fund raiser on Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 27435 29A Ave., Aldergrove. See a variety of crafts and enjoy a free coffee. Non perishable food items collected for the food bank, to be delivered on Dec. 4.

Downsizing to a Smaller Living Space – hear useful tips for preparing for, organizing, and simplifying your residential move or decluttering your current living space, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1:30-3 p.m., at Langley Senior Resources and Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Register at 604-530-3020. Drop-ins welcome. Free and open to the public.

Christmas Craft Fair – Fri., Nov. 16, 4-9 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sts. Anne and Joachim Church, Aldergrove. Handmade goods from local artisans and crafters, baked goods and preserves. Home baking available. Free visit with Santa and Madam Butterfly, Children’s Choir. Chili (veg or meat) pie on Fri. Homemade soup, sandwiches, perogies on Sat. Muffins and coffee both days. Great place to do Christmas shopping & picture

Winter Bazaar & Raffle – find “treasures” and win prizes, Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., hosted by Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors Society, 27247 Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove.

Parkside’s 10th Annual Holiday Craft Fair – Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Parkside Centennial Elementary School, 3300 270th Street, Aldergrove.

Dean Brody – 2018 Canadian acoustic tour with special guest Tenille Arts, Monday, Nov. 26 at Massey Theatre, New Westminster. Tickets $50, $60 and $75 (plus facility fee and service charges) available at the Massey Theatre. Charge by phone at 604-521-5050 or online at www.ticketsnw.ca.

Jann Arden – concert Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. Tickets at ticketmaster.ca, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

The Lonely – Celebrating the music of Roy Orbison with two shows, Thursday, Nov. 29 and Friday, Nov. 30 at Blue Frog Studios, White Rock. Tickets $47.50, available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Tim Hicks – with guests Tebey and Andrew Hyatt, Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $30.50-$46 available at www.livenation.com Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Harlem Globetrotters – Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 and 6 p.m. shows at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $22-$115 available at www.ticketmaster.ca. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Three Days Grace – with guests Nothing More and Bad Wolves, Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $40-$74.50 available at www.livenation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

STOMP – Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets Available At www.ticketmaster.ca or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000. Tickets $65, $75, $99.

Matthew Good – solo acoustic concert at Sunday, Feb. 3 at Surrey Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets $50 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Osteoporosis Support Group – meets 2nd Monday of month, 1-3 p.m. at Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Langley. Info: 604-533-4187.

Langley Newcomers and Friends – Join a non-profit, community-minded organization for women of all ages. Meet the first Tuesday of every month, Sept. to June) at Southwinds Estate clubhouse, 21164 88th Ave., Langley. Info: Felicity 604-427-4009 or email Langleynewcomers@gmail.com

Alcoholics Anonymous – see website: www.district43aa.org or phone 604-533-2600.

Housing Counselling for Seniors – Trained Volunteer Housing Counsellors are available Wednesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources & Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Book an appt. at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop-ins also welcome. Information regarding rental housing in the Langley area.

Friday Night Dances – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

South Fraser Community Band – intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in music room, Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 – 24 Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Conversation Circles – at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people then join us for weekly guided discussions. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Langley Amateur Radio Association – meetings held second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. in the City of Langley. See website www.lngara.com for info.

TOPS – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – a non profit weight loss support group. Meeting Monday night and Tuesday morning in Aldergrove. Info: Susan at 604-856-1138 or Lynda at 604-856-8014.

Port Kells Art Club Classes – every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Connect Now Aldergrove – business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 – 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

ESL Classes – free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 – 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

Carpet Bowling – at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge – every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Singalong Songfests – join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club – meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Yoga in the Country – at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford – to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters – meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed – to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

Aldergrove Art Club – join our friendly group every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St., Aldergrove. Info: Laurie at 604-856-6990 or Sheila at 604-539-0225.

People in Pain Network – non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle – Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line – recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services – for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove – info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca