Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove community and beyond

Langley Heritage Speaker Series - Heidi Rampfl speaks on multiculturalism at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Steveston, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 7 :30 p.m. at Milner Chapel. Copies of The Monster Cannery book will be available after the presentation, $20 cash only.

Old Time Dances – Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. at OAP Hall, 3015 273rd Street, Aldergrove. $6 includes coffee, tea, snacks. Upcoming: Jan. 19 Ukrainian Prairie Band; Jan. 26 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers; Feb. 2 CANCELLED – Gem Show; Feb. 9 CANCELLED – Charity; Feb. 16 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers; Feb. 23 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers; Mar. 2 Mike Sanyshyn Band; Mar. 9 Ukrainian Prairie Band.

Locarno – Tom Landa’s fusion band Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. at Harrison Memorial Hall. Tickets $25, online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604-796-3664.

Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club – classes Sundays, 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove. First 3 classes free to new dancers or $7 at door. Contact: Busy Bee 604-358-2841, Tyler 604-817-9350 or Wendy 778-878-4244.

Fort Langley’s Céilidh – Thursday, Jan. 24, 7-9:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd., Fort Langley. “Robbie Burns Ceilidh.” Tickets $5 at the door. Includes a “lunch” of tea biscuits and jam. Next Ceilidh Feb. 21. Info: Contact: Jack Williamson 604-888-7925 or email jackwilliamson@telus.net

21st Pacific Agriculture Show – Thursday, Jan. 24 to Saturday, Jan. 26, innovative speakers, industry leading exhibitors, and interactive events for the whole family. Highlights include a petting zoo, a vintage farming museum, a Bobcat square dance and cowboy stilt walkers. Also introducing Cannatech, with leading experts to share how cannabis is shaping the future of agriculture. Info: http://agricultureshow.net/

Ukrainian Soul Food – Perogies, cabbage rolls and borsch will be available on Friday, Jan 25 at a fundraiser from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 – 108 Ave, Surrey. Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer. For information, call 604-531-1923 or 604-581-0313.

STOMP – Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.ca or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000. Tickets $65, $75, $99.

Matthew Good – solo acoustic concert at Sunday, Feb. 3 at Surrey Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets $50 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

The Lonely – celebrating the music of Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys, Friday, Feb. 8 at the Surrey Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets $45 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

PJ Masks Save The Day Live! – Fri., Feb. 8, 6 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $35, $45, $55, $65 at www.ticketmaster.ca or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Led Zepagain – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St., Fort Langley. Tickets $49.50 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Led Zepagain – tribute to Led Zeppelin, Monday, Feb. 11 at Blue Frog Studios, White Rock. Tickets $49.50 available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Doc Walker – acoustic songs and stories from the heartland at Clarke Theatre, Mission, Monday, Feb. 18. Tickets $45 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca

The Pink Floyd Experience – Feb. 22, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets, $39.50-$49.50, available at www.ticketmaster.ca. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Queen Nation – tribute to the music of Queen, Friday, Feb. 22 at The Clarke Theatre, Mission. Tickets $47.50 at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-955-5000or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Chris Tomlin – Sat., March 9, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $24.25, 38.25, 51.50, 93.25, 120. at www.livenation.com or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Countermeasure – A Cappella singers, Sunday, March 10 at Blue Frog Studios, White Rock. Tickets $35 available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Last Of The Street Survivors farewell tour with guest Randy Bachman, Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $46, $70.50, $90.50, $151, $200.50, $276, $351 at www.ticketmaster.ca. Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Dan + Shay – with guest Chris Lane, Wed., April 17, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $25.75, $31.25, $55.75 at www.livenation.com or Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Ukulele Spring Break Camp – March 19-22, 9 a.m.-noon at Langley Fundamental Elementary School, 21789 50th Ave., Langley. For students in Grade 4 to 7 who are new to music and/or ukulele or have some prior musical instruction. The LUA will be providing world class instruction. Registration open on website at www.langleyukes.com. Registration deadline is February 15, 2019. Info: www.langleyukes.com

Arenacross – Triple Crown Series, Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $25-$35 at www.ticketmaster.ca, Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Menopause The Musical – Off-Broadway sensation featuring original All-Star Canadian cast, at the Clarke Theatre, Mission, Thursday, April 18. Tickets are $65 and $55 at all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Godsmack + Volbeat – Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $59.50, $79.50, $89.50, available at www.ticketsmaster.ca, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Rock Of Ages – Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $49.50, $69.50, $89.50 available at www.ticketmaster.ca, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Judas Priest – Wed., June 17, at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets available at www.livenation.com, charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Weird Al Yankovic Strings Attached – Thursday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets $45, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 at www.ticketmaster.ca. Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda – on Sept. 14-15, enjoy a 200km ride over two days, soak in the beauty of the Okanagan and Shuswap, share incredible meals together, and laugh around the campfire. Support the work of Wellspring in equipping Rwandan teachers with the tools to transform their classrooms, schools, communities, and country. Info: www.lake2lake.org. Registration opens March 1.

Osteoporosis Support Group – meets 2nd Monday of month, 1-3 p.m. at Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Langley. Info: 604-533-4187.

Langley Newcomers and Friends – Join a non-profit, community-minded organization for women of all ages. Meet the first Tuesday of every month, Sept. to June) at Southwinds Estate clubhouse, 21164 88th Ave., Langley. Info: Felicity 604-427-4009 or email Langleynewcomers@gmail.com

Alcoholics Anonymous – see website: www.district43aa.org or phone 604-533-2600.

Housing Counselling for Seniors – Trained Volunteer Housing Counsellors are available Wednesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources & Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Book an appt. at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop-ins also welcome. Information regarding rental housing in the Langley area.

Friday Night Dances – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

South Fraser Community Band – intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in music room, Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 – 24 Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Conversation Circles – at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people then join us for weekly guided discussions. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Langley Amateur Radio Association – meetings held second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. in the City of Langley. See website www.lngara.com for info.

Port Kells Art Club Classes – every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Connect Now Aldergrove – business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 – 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

ESL Classes – free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 – 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

Carpet Bowling – at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge – every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Singalong Songfests – join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club – meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Yoga in the Country – at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford – to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters – meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed – to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

Aldergrove Art Club – join our friendly group every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St., Aldergrove. Info: Laurie at 604-856-6990 or Sheila at 604-539-0225.

People in Pain Network – non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle – Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line – recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services – for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove – info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca