Symphonic ‘Favourites in February’

Fraser Valley Symphony celebrates 35th anniversary season

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its winter concert of the 2018-2019 season on Sunday, Feb. 3 with “Favourites in February.”

This all-orchestral concert will feature works by two giants of the Classical era, Franz Joseph Haydn and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Haydn’s 101st Symphony in D Major is known as the “Clock” Symphony because of the steady pendulum-like rhythm, resembling the ticking of a grandfather clock, in the second movement.

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in C Minor is undoubtedly one of the most famous pieces in the symphonic repertoire. Sometimes known as the Fate Symphony, it is known for its dramatic four-note opening theme in the first movement.

“Favourites in February” replaces the previously announced “I’ve Got Rhythm” concert for this date. Patrons holding season tickets should note that all tickets for the Feb. 3 concert will be honoured at the door, despite the concert change.

Founded in 1984, the FVS is comprised of musicians from Abbotsford and surrounding communities and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region. Lindsay Mellor is the Conductor/Music Director.

Concert is at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

This concert may sell out, so audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $5 children (12 years and under).

Tickets available at Kings Music, (Abbotsford), the pantry natural foods (Mission) and on-line through our website www.fraservalleysymphony.org. Tickets also sold at the door, if available.

