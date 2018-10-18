Vaudeville keeps senior actors young, active

The Vaudevillians ready to storm the stage with ‘As Time Goes By’

They may all be old hands at theatre but performing in a Vaudeville style review keeps them young and active.

That’s what Penny DeSantos swears by.

DeSantos and her husband are staying with their daughter near Aldergrove while their new home is being built out in Chilliwack, but she’s going to continue doing the long commute to the weekly rehearsals with The Vaudevillians in Surrey as long as she is able.

DeSantos has enjoyed a long career as an actor on the theatre stage, movie sets and in commercial shoots, and has worked alongside noted, award-winning professionals such as Ellie King.

However, eight years ago the 77-year-old actor was auditioning for a Frank’s Hot Sauce shoot and a friend at the auditions, Jo-Anne Pearce, suggested she try out for The Vaudevillians acting troupe.

“So I went to a Vaudevillians rehearsal and looked and listened, and I thought, ‘Wow, I can’t believe the energy they have at their ages. It’s a wonderful group; they’ve become a second family to me.”

DeSantos, Pearce and the rest of the 15-member troupe rehearse weekly, year-round, at a Surrey church hall, and this ramps up to twice-weekly rehearsals as the date of their annual concert approaches.

This year’s show, entitled “As Time Goes By” will be performed at the Surrey Arts Centre, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3-4.

The Vaudevillians have performed annually every November since 2004 at the Surrey Arts Centre to raise money in support of students at Douglas College and in that time they have provided financial assistance to more than 50 students from a perpetual bursary they established. This bursary fund is in excess of $115,000 today, an amazing accomplishment for a group, ages 63 to 86 years young.

The show is written by Dan Minor, who also is the artistic director, musical director and choreographer of The Vaudevillians. Also in his late 70s, Minor is well regarded in the entertainment world in the Lower Mainland.

Minor’s roles in musical theatre included leads in Gypsy, Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma and Paint Your Wagon, and he worked two seasons as a cast member at the Theatre Royale in Barkerville.

“Dan is fabulous,” says DeSantos. “He is thorough, he writes and teaches us the routines and choreography, and he plays the music for us on piano.

“Dan also leads one of the other music groups I sing with. We do solos, duets, trios and group songs in shows at seniors’ homes. Dan writes it all out for us to follow and we have so much fun together with it and The Vaudevillians.

“It’s very time-consuming, especially now with the long drive for me to Surrey, but I have the time and it gets into your blood. No matter how old you get you have to stay active, dancing, singing and doing comedy.”

“As Time Goes By” will be presented in two matinees, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3-4 at 2 p.m. at the Surrey Arts Centre. Tickets are available at the Surrey Arts Centre Box Office online or by phone, 604-501-5566. All tickets are $22, with reserved seating.

For information see the website: www.thevaudevillians.com