SUBMITTED: The sessions will be led by theatre development coach Lauren Trotzuk.

Youth theatre launched in Aldergrove

Langley Arts Council offers six-week youth theatre development progra

An Aldergrove youth theatre development program has been launched by Langley Arts Council (LAC).

The LAC will be hosting the youth theatre exploration workshops over six weeks at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

The sessions will be led by theatre development coach Lauren Trotzuk and will focus on acting, improvisation, body and movement, character development, musical theatre and scene study.

Geared for ages 12-16 years, with the fee of $99. The first class is free so come check it out and see if it’s for you.

The sessions will run on Thursdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., from February 7 to March 14.

Space is limited so please register at artscoordinator@langleyarts.ca or call 604-534-0781.

The Langley Arts Council is located in the Aldergrove Kinsman Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave.

