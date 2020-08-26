Holly, from Langley, sped down the SouthRidge Speedway in Murrayville this past weekend, followed closely behind by the rest of her family. (SouthRidge/Special to the Advance Times)

$2,700 raised at SouthRidge Speedway’s first two weekends of helping Langley condo fire victims

Time slots available this Friday and Saturday for more family, friend groups to race

More than 100 amateur racers burned rubber during a go-kart grandstand in Murrayville the past two weekends, which saw $1,700 donated for families displaced by a Langley condo fire.

Groups zoomed through the church parking lot track, complete with tire-bumper rails and design-your-own-bandanas.

Aldergrove Credit Union even donated $1,000 to the cause.

SouthRidge Speedway was the brainchild of the church it was named after, one that has been providing emergency assistance to Madison Place tenants since the fire –including $10,000 in Real Canadian Superstore gift cards.

Dozens of families in Langley became homeless after fire engulfed the top floor of their 49-unit complex in the 19700-block of 56th Avenue the night of July 17.

RELATED: Langley invited to pedal kart race to raise funds for families left homeless by condo fire

Head pastor Paul Olson is concerned about the tenants without home insurance.

“We want to take in several families and help them in whatever they need,” he said.

One more weekend of socially distant pedal go-kart races is up for grabs on Aug. 28 and 29.

By donation, groups of six, consisting of racers ages three and older, can register for a race on a speedway at 22756 48th Ave.

The experience is expected to take an hour and 20 minutes as go-karters conquer an ad-venture track, time-trial track, and group race.

COVID-19 safety measures will be imple-mented, register at southridgefellowship.ca.

RELATED: Murrayville church donates $10,000 to families displaced by Langley condo fire

