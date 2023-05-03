61st Langley Walk takes place Sunday at Douglas Park

Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. This year’s walk is being held at Douglas Park in Langley City to mark the event’s 61st anniversary. (Langley Advance Times files) Remembering the late Stan Van Meer, a regular at last year’s Langley Walk, were daughters Debbie McGregor (left) and Linda Marshall (centre) with grandson Justin Van Meer, who was wearing his grandfather’s shirt with all his badges, plus the new ones he has added. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A team from the Langley Seniors Resources Society was among the estimated 500 people who took part in the 60th annual Langley Walk last year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The route is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For its 61st year, the annual Langley Walk event is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 starting at Douglas Park.

The tradition began in 1963 by Pete Swensson, Langley Township’s first recreation director who was passionate about getting people active.

Tera Edelo, recreation supervisor at Langley City, said the City hopes the community comes out to participate in the longstanding tradition.

“It brings out people that have been a part of it with their parents and grandparents, and just keeping that tradition going,” she said.

About 500 people participated in the first walk for a 22-mile course from Aldergrove Park to River Road, from Fort Langley to City Park.

In the 1970s, the walk attracted over 5,000 people, a record yet to be broken.

Now, between 750 and 1,000 people participate in the annual event.

Plaques are awarded for oldest walker and most walkers from a school, business, or family.

All finishers receive a commemorative crest, a memento annual walkers collect as part of the tradition.

There is a 5 km walking route and 10 km route for people to choose.

The event will run rain or shine, and starts at 12:30 p.m. with a pre-walk warm-up before the walk starts at 1 p.m.

Participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring their own reusable water bottle. Wheelchairs and strollers are allowed on the course.

Douglas Park is located at 20550 Douglas Crescent in Langley City.

Registration is available at the event or online at https://webforms.tol.ca/Community/Langley-Walk-2023.

For those interested in volunteering, people can make an account and sign up through the Langley Volunteer Bureau at https://app.bettercommunity.ca/#/register/lvb/TOL1.

