8 new EV charging stations installed in Langley City, plus 4 replacements

Two new charging stations were installed at Douglas Recreation Centre located on Douglas Crescent. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Eight new electric vehicle charging stations have been installed around Langley City, along with four replacements of existing ones.

At Timms Community Centre, four new EV chargers and two replacements were installed in the underground garage and the parking lot outside the north entrance.

Two new charging stations were installed at Langley City Fire Hall on 203rd Street. Two were also installed at Douglas Recreation Centre located on Douglas Crescent.

Two replacement chargers were installed at the Engineering and Parks Operations Centre on 198th Street.

Mayor Nathan Pachal said with the increasing transition to EV vehicles, it made sense to provide more charging options downtown.

“The new chargers are more advanced than our original EV chargers, so they should allow better access,” he said, adding that many people living in apartment buildings that don’t have EV chargers.

“This provides more opportunity and convenience for those who have, or may be considering purchasing, an EV.”

He explained that council wanted to upgrade the EV charging infrastructure at Timms Community Centre and saw the opportunity to add charging at the centre as well as Douglas Recreation Centre.

David Pollock, acting director of engineering, parks, and environment, said with support of the council, the City is striving to reduce its carbon footprint.

Funding for the installations was provided by the province and reaming costs were paid through the Community Amenity Fund, which is funded by development within the City.

The new chargers will be user pay.

Revenue from the charging units will recover power and installation costs.

All EV chargers are connected to Flo Network, a Canadian company.

