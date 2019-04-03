Admission fees to Aldergrove’s waterpark could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Over 100,000 people visited the waterpark at the ACUCC in its first two months of operation last summer. (Tim Collins photo)

Though it happened on April 1, it isn’t a joke.

Langley Township proposed an amendment to the Langley Fees and Charges bylaw from 2007 (No. 4616) with changes that include a considerable hike to admission as a part of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

Township council gave first, second and third reading of the proposed changes during Monday night’s meeting – in which staff outlined an “option two” recommendation – to increase entry fees for Aldergrove’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience by 50 per cent.

This would result in the one-time drop-in rate of $2.95 for children using the waterpark increasing to $4.45, and for adults a rise from $6 to $9.

Family rates – which allow for two adults and three related children – would amount to $17.85 at the waterpark instead of a current $11.90 – which is less expensive than the cost of two adults, $18, with proposed fee changes.

If council approves, the proposed fee hikes are said to take effect May 1 throughout September. The Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is set to open May long weekend.

The report points to the “enormous success” of ACUCC’s Otter Co-op waterpark since its opening in summer of 2018.

“Over 100,000 visitors in the first two months of operation” is cited as a determinant for the changes.

“Based on the initial operating season it has been shown that the budget model needs to be updated to properly account for staffing and operating costs,” the report states.

The largest cost increase would be “just for the waterpark portion of the centre,” said Rob Stare, deputy director of parks and recreation for the Township.

“We are trying to apply appropriate fees, and take into consideration other waterpark costs, in Ontario and even America, when making our recommendations,” Stare said, clarifying that the hefty price hike would not be for swimming pools, the hot tub, steam room or gym facilities.

The Township recommendation referred to its option two fees as “comparatively inexpensive” to those of Cultus Lake Waterpark – B.C.’s largest waterpark and themed amusement centre.

“Even a height-based difference would increase the fees by more [than 50 per cent] for people, like most private waterparks charge,” Stare said.

Local Ledell Kendal says it isn’t a fair comparison to make.

“You cannot compare Aldergrove to the other water parks – ours has three slides and one hot tub. Most other water parks have more than three slides and at least two hot tubs. The parks are also three times larger,” Kendal elaborated.

Another Aldergrove resident – Michelle Connery – believes Township residents should be allowed to continue paying the current rates so long as they are listed as taxpayers.

“Let the visitors subsidize the ‘destination’ attraction” with increased out-of-town admission costs, Connery suggested.

Swimming fees for the Aldergrove community centre’s pool will only increase by three per cent, which is on par with other Township facilities. This will take effect in September, Stare confirmed.

Two other options presented by Township staff – options one and three – were submitted to council as secondary considerations.

“There a lot of different scenarios were putting forth based on our recommendation – the council’s decision might result in a phased approach to fees or subsidization of costs, which would likely come from a tax-funded approach,” Stare said.

“We really don’t want to reduce services to the community,” Stare emphasized. “Thats why were trying to put forth a reasonable approach.”