Over 100,000 people visited the waterpark at the ACUCC in its first two months of operation last summer. (Tim Collins photo)

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s waterpark could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Though it happened on April 1, it isn’t a joke.

Langley Township proposed an amendment to the Langley Fees and Charges bylaw from 2007 (No. 4616) with changes that include a considerable hike to admission as a part of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

Township council gave first, second and third reading of the proposed changes during Monday night’s meeting – in which staff outlined an “option two” recommendation – to increase entry fees for Aldergrove’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience by 50 per cent.

This would result in the one-time drop-in rate of $2.95 for children using the waterpark increasing to $4.45, and for adults a rise from $6 to $9.

Family rates – which allow for two adults and three related children – would amount to $17.85 at the waterpark instead of a current $11.90 – which is less expensive than the cost of two adults, $18, with proposed fee changes.

If council approves, the proposed fee hikes are said to take effect May 1 throughout September. The Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is set to open May long weekend.

COVERAGE: Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

The report points to the “enormous success” of ACUCC’s Otter Co-op waterpark since its opening in summer of 2018.

“Over 100,000 visitors in the first two months of operation” is cited as a determinant for the changes.

“Based on the initial operating season it has been shown that the budget model needs to be updated to properly account for staffing and operating costs,” the report states.

The largest cost increase would be “just for the waterpark portion of the centre,” said Rob Stare, deputy director of parks and recreation for the Township.

“We are trying to apply appropriate fees, and take into consideration other waterpark costs, in Ontario and even America, when making our recommendations,” Stare said, clarifying that the hefty price hike would not be for swimming pools, the hot tub, steam room or gym facilities.

The Township recommendation referred to its option two fees as “comparatively inexpensive” to those of Cultus Lake Waterpark – B.C.’s largest waterpark and themed amusement centre.

“Even a height-based difference would increase the fees by more [than 50 per cent] for people, like most private waterparks charge,” Stare said.

RELATED: Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

Local Ledell Kendal says it isn’t a fair comparison to make.

“You cannot compare Aldergrove to the other water parks – ours has three slides and one hot tub. Most other water parks have more than three slides and at least two hot tubs. The parks are also three times larger,” Kendal elaborated.

Another Aldergrove resident – Michelle Connery – believes Township residents should be allowed to continue paying the current rates so long as they are listed as taxpayers.

“Let the visitors subsidize the ‘destination’ attraction” with increased out-of-town admission costs, Connery suggested.

Swimming fees for the Aldergrove community centre’s pool will only increase by three per cent, which is on par with other Township facilities. This will take effect in September, Stare confirmed.

Two other options presented by Township staff – options one and three – were submitted to council as secondary considerations.

“There a lot of different scenarios were putting forth based on our recommendation – the council’s decision might result in a phased approach to fees or subsidization of costs, which would likely come from a tax-funded approach,” Stare said.

“We really don’t want to reduce services to the community,” Stare emphasized. “Thats why were trying to put forth a reasonable approach.”

 

A chart of the proposed “option two” admission fee changes (for Aldergrove’s waterpark) in the report.

Previous story
Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report
Next story
Aldergrove to get an Arby’s this summer

Just Posted

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s waterpark could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report

Communication, a bad piece of equipment, and other issues contributed to the incident

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Aldergrove to get an Arby’s this summer

Fraser Highway will unveil Metro-Vancouver’s second restaurant chain

Paralyzed young father’s condition now stabilizing

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Bard on the Beach fest tickets sold for Western-themed ‘Shrew’ and three other shows

‘Shakespeare in Love’ also staged in company’s 30th-anniversary season in Vancouver

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Most Read