Aldergrove children’s water spray park to get upgrades

Plans for work at the children’s spray park at Philip Jackman Park will be displayed at an open house

While the new multi-million dollar Aldergrove recreation centre’s aquatic facility is nearing completion, the Township of Langley is also planning an upgrade and expansion of the existing outdoor water spray park.

The plans for the work at the children’s spray park at Philip Jackman Park will be displayed at an open house hosted by the Township on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 7-9 p.m. at Parkside Elementary School’s gymnasium. The school is located at 3300 – 270 Street, adjacent to Philip Jackman Park, which is located at 27155 – 32 Ave.

The new Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park in Aldergrove will open on the Canada Day weekend. It will feature three water slides, a huge interactive lazy river, a multi-storey, circus themed aqua play structure, a water park for preschoolers, a tidal pool with six types of waves and a giant movie screen, a huge 50-plus person hot tub, leisure pool, elaborate dry playground, food trucks, competition pool with diving boards and more.

For more information contact the Township’s Park Administration office at 604-532-7350.