Aldergrove downtown core on agenda

The agenda of the Aldergrove Community Association’s next meeting includes a presentation on the Aldergrove downtown core.

The public is invited to the meeting on Sept. 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Credit Union Building on 272nd Street, second floor

The invited guest, Cherie Enns, is a registered urban planner and associate professor at the Abbotsford campus of the University of the Fraser Valley. She will speak on the Aldergrove downtown core.

Recent ACA activities included “enjoying summer fun at the Otter Coop Outdoor Water Experience” and attendance at the September meeting of the Aldergrove Consultative Group, where is was noted that Langley Arts Council will move into the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre and will emphasize teen involvement.

Recent ACA correspondence included a letter to Mayor and Council requesting early morning swims and an area at the new recreation centre for teens.

In election news, the Willoughby Residents Association will hold an all candidates meeting on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Valley Church on 200th Street in Langley.