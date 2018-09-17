Aldergrove downtown core on agenda

Aldergrove Community Association meeting includes a presentation on the Aldergrove downtown core

The agenda of the Aldergrove Community Association’s next meeting includes a presentation on the Aldergrove downtown core.

The public is invited to the meeting on Sept. 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Credit Union Building on 272nd Street, second floor

The invited guest, Cherie Enns, is a registered urban planner and associate professor at the Abbotsford campus of the University of the Fraser Valley. She will speak on the Aldergrove downtown core.

Recent ACA activities included “enjoying summer fun at the Otter Coop Outdoor Water Experience” and attendance at the September meeting of the Aldergrove Consultative Group, where is was noted that Langley Arts Council will move into the Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre and will emphasize teen involvement.

Recent ACA correspondence included a letter to Mayor and Council requesting early morning swims and an area at the new recreation centre for teens.

In election news, the Willoughby Residents Association will hold an all candidates meeting on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Valley Church on 200th Street in Langley.

Previous story
Bark mulch blaze takes days to quench
Next story
Chamber of Commerce bows out of hosting Langley council debates

Just Posted

Chamber of Commerce bows out of hosting Langley council debates

While the chamber switches its election focus, other groups are set to hold all-candidate meetings.

Volunteer Fair in Aldergrove this Saturday

Langley Volunteer Bureau will highlight organizations and event planners, programs and volunteers

Bark mulch blaze takes days to quench

Firefighters wrapped up a four-day effort at a wood waste site.

World church leader speaks in Langley

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints gathered here to hear their prophet.

Langley lacrosse player earns medal, accolades for national efforts

Two 17-year-old Langley players helped BC win silver at Canadian U18 Field Lacrosse Championships.

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Panthers

Third loss this season for Aldergrove PJHL Junior B hockey team

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Most Read