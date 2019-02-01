Aldergrove librarian creates Anti-Valentine’s day wall

Katie Canes created the display in hopes of cultivating students’ desire to read more.

The book display includes candies, grumpy cat quotes in hearts, memes and other satirical additions. (Langley School District Photo)

The librarian at Aldergrove Community Secondary School erected an anti-Valentine’s day wall for her students Monday morning.

“It is the first thing students see as they walk into the library,” said Katie Canes, a Teacher Librarian whose been working at the highschool for nearly 3 years.

Canes created the display in hopes of cultivating students’ desire to read.

For all you Anti-Valentine's Day types out there. (You know who you are!) Check out the Anti-Valentine's display at the ACSS Library Learning Commons. Grumpy cat's quotes are my personal favorite. #think35 #llcsd35 pic.twitter.com/nhHKfcSXvO — DLCSD35 (@DlcSd35) February 1, 2019

“It’s part of my job to get them interested in reading. I know they all have textbooks for their classes… but it’s also about reading for pleasure and enjoyment, for escape, rather than sitting on their phones,” said Canes.

What first gave this librarian the idea for the anti-Valentine’s day wall? Popular opinion.

“I found my kids just weren’t interested in the typical definition of romance. They wanted realistic stories of characters struggling with love and trying to find themselves… and not just heterosexual relationships either.”

For this reason Cane has made every effort to include books that showcase non-binary love as well as same-sex relationships between both males and females.

The Media Centre of the Langley School District tweeted a photo of the display on February 1.

The librarian at the Aldergrove high school is tasked with creating a new themed display each month.