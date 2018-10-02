Aldergrove Park wetlands conservation celebrated

SUBMITTED: The public is invited to wear rubber boots and get a “bit dirty” by planting shrubs in support of a ‘Restoration Celebration’ at Gordon’s Brook Wetlands at Aldergrove Regional Park.

The public is invited to a ‘Restoration Celebration’ at Gordon’s Brook Wetlands on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Gordon’s Brook is a multi-phase riparian and wetland habitat restoration project located inside a special conservation area of Aldergrove Regional Park.

Originally covered in functioning wetlands, this area was at one time converted to agricultural land. In 2000, Metro Vancouver Regional Parks decided to make this area a focus for habitat restoration, enhancement and research, due to the presence of species at risk. Since then, many partners have contributed to the ongoing restoration work at this site.

The Gordon’s Brook wetlands project has been underway since 2013. Initially the area didn’t have a name and was known as a shallow marsh restoration project in Aldergrove Regional Park. Metro Vancouver Parks chose the name ‘Gordon’s Brook Wetlands’ as the adjacent stream project led by biologist Mike Pearson of Pearson Ecological for the endangered Salish Sucker and Nooksak Dace species was named Gordon’s Brook.

The wetland is also home to the endangered Oregon spotted frog. The Oregon Spotted Frog Recovery Team include members from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove and the Vancouver Aquarium.

As there are very few wetlands remaining in the Lower Mainland, projects like this are very important. Due to the restoration of this important habitat, there has been a noticeable return of wetland wildlife, including fish, frogs, and waterfowl.

The Oct. 13 Restoration Celebration is sponsored by Metro Vancouver Parks and the wetland restoration partners, Fraser Valley Conservancy, Pacific Parklands Foundation and Precious Frog.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors will be able to participate in family-friendly booths and activities, and there will be biologist-led guided wetland tours at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Visitors are also invited to participate in planting wetland shrubs between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

There will also be a partner recognition and ceremonial planting at 1 p.m.

This will be an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the work that has been done on this large acreage over the course of this multi-year project.

The public will be permitted to enter the event on Oct. 13 at 202 272nd Street. The wetlands are in the far south-west corner of the Aldergrove Regional Park, an area normally not open to the public.

Visitors are requested to please leave all pets at home as the Gordon’s Brook Wetlands are sensitive wildlife habitat.

Come prepared to get a little dirty if you join in the guided wetland tours and shrub planting.

Rubber boots and refillable water bottles are recommended for this fun, family event. Feel free to bring a snack or a picnic lunch.

To learn more about the restoration work taking place at this site, visit: http://www.preciousfrog.ca/resources/restoration-resources