Aldergrove resident is stage manager in Gallery 7 Theatre comedy

From May 19 to 27, comedy “Jeeves Intervenes” will be performed live in Abbotsford

From left to right: Beth Gasser-Ryckman, Steven Elcheshen (seated), Koenraad Beugelink, and Emily Hamel perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of “Jeeves Intervenes.” (Dianna Lewis Photography/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident is stage manager in the production of Gallery 7 Theatre final play of its 32nd birthday season.

Natalie Hoogstra got into theatre in 2010, when she played an elf in “The Elves” and the “Shoemaker” musical as her first performances.

“I was attracted to theatre because I loved the idea of getting to play in worlds different from my own, and have grown to love the art form as a way to tell stories for others, with others,” she explained.

Natalie Hoogstra (right) is the stage manager in the production of “Jeeves Intervenes” comedy by Gallery 7 Theatre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

From Friday, May 19 to Saturday, May 27, Gallery 7 will present “Jeeves Intervenes,” which takes place in the posh, high society of London in the 1920s.

Hoogstra was asked to be stage manager by Gallery 7 for the upcoming production because she has done on- and- offstage roles with them in previous years and worked with director Kerri Norris before.

“I love the space theatre allows you to take up as an individual, and the growth that it encourages in the process of telling a story as a character, doing it with other people, and sharing it with an audience that will never be the same twice,” she said.

Characters Bertie Wooster, a hapless playboy, and his school buddy Eustace Bassington-Bassington hatch a plan to dupe their meddling relatives to save Bertie from an undesired marriage and Eustace from an unwanted job in India. The play reveals if Jeeves, the faithful manservant, can rescue the two from themselves.

“Jeeves Intervenes” is described as a delightful romp full of deception and disguise.

“These actors are so talented and were so creative when it came to finding moments in this show that really brought it to life and captured your complete attention,” Hoogstra said.

She is excited for Fraser Valley residents to see the show, and added it’s fit for anyone wanting a break from day-to-day life.

The play runs Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 24 to 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium located at 32315 South Fraser Way.

Tickets can be ordered by calling 604-504-5940 or online at gallery7theatre.com.

