Aldergrove Safeway workers ‘shocked’ by store closure

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: After 40 years the popular Safeway store is closing in May and be renovated to re-open as a FreshCo discount grocery store.

After close to 40 years of operation the Aldergrove Safeway store will close May 25 and re-open four months later as a FreshCo store.

It was on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. that the store manager of the grocery retail chain, located at the corner of Fraser Highway and 276th Street, gathered all in-house employees to the front of the store.

“They told us all… right with customers walking by,” Teresa Kolarcik, an employee of Safeway for 27-years, said. “I’m still shocked.”

Kolarcik began working at Safeway when she was just 17-years-old. Since then, she’s taken joy in serving her “regulars,” and watching their children grow up throughout the years.

“I’ve had the same customers for the past 27 years, all at the same store,” said Kolarcik.

The announcement comes with a set of other closures and termination notices for Lower Mainland’s Safeway employees. Four other retail outlets will be shutting their doors, with 609 job losses in total, that cover five store locations: Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Delta and Abbotsford.

“It’s heartbreaking… I truly enjoyed my job and I’ve worked hard to get where I am,” said Kolarcik. She says she has no idea what she will do now.

A total of 123 employees at the Aldergrove store will lose their jobs. The official closing date is set to be May 25.

The notice is in accordance with the Employee Standards Act.

The five Safeway locations will be renovated and re-opened as the Ontario-based FreshCo, a division of Sobeys Inc., with the majority of its locations in Ontario.

Long-term employees are eligible for buyouts, and those with seniority in the union may be able to bump employees out of jobs at other locations in B.C.

“We are working with employees and unions to ensure the terms of their collective agreements are met as we work through this transition,” the company press release said. “As always, we will expend every effort to place employees in other stores within our store network in B.C.”

The company said pharmacy customers will continue to be served during construction via temporary locations, and when the store reopens “our customers can expect the same great service from our pharmacy teams.”

According to a Sobeys press release issued Jan. 29: “Our FreshCo stores reflect our customers’ growing demand for fresh, quality food at discount prices. FreshCo stores will feature a bold brand and clear tagline: ‘Lowering food prices.’”

Sobeys acquired the Canadian division of Safeway, along with other retail brands including Thrifty Foods and IGA, in 2013 in a $5.8 billion deal. Sobeys announced it would convert 25 per cent of Safeways in Western Canada in December 2017.