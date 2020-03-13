The outdoor theatre hosts visitors who drive in to enjoy the nostalgia offered by radio sound systems, a vintage-inspired concession stand and a 40-foot-high screen. (Nick Didlick photo)

Aldergrove’s drive-in theatre boasts films ‘from the privacy of your own vehicle’

The Twilight Drive-In theatre is encouraging social distancing during concession times

Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in theatre – the Twilight Drive-In – is proudly open for business this week amid mass province-wide closures due to COVID-19 transmission concerns.

“The nice thing about the drive-in has always been that you are in the privacy and comfort of your own vehicle without having to share an armrest with a stranger or having people sitting around you coughing,” said an official statement.

Showtimes at Aldergrove’s outdoor theatre include screenings on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – during the week of March 13 to March 19.

Due to entertainment companies delaying the release of new blockbusters, the Twilight Drive-In said it will “play what we can.”

Twilight will run Disney Pixar’s movie Onward at 7:30 p.m. followed by The Call of the Wild with actor Harrison Ford at 9:30 p.m.

“We plan on staying open,” it committed.

The theatre is encouraging “social distancing” measures, including concession stand visits throughout the course of films instead of lineups during intermission.

“We will have hand sanitizer publicly available in the concession. We will be disinfecting all surfaces that touch people’s hands throughout the evening,” it said.

“As always, we require all staff to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands, and to stay home if they feel ill. We ask our guests to do the same.”

Located at 260 Street and Fraser Highway (3350 260 St.), the Twilight is one of the last nostalgic movie-going experience in the province.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Cancer Drivers cautions drivers, while BC Cancer Foundation pauses Langley activity amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s drive-in theatre boasts films ‘from the privacy of your own vehicle’

The Twilight Drive-In theatre is encouraging social distancing during concession times

UPDATED: Cancer Drivers cautions drivers, while BC Cancer Foundation pauses Langley activity amid COVID-19 concerns

Residents are still being driven to cancer treatment appointments

WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Langley

Cloudy and windy weather expected Friday

LETTER: Renaming park after Carson unfitting

Langley reader doesn’t think it’s appropriate to name a park after this young man

Hand sanitizer a vital tool for Langley realtors in year of COVID-19

Langley realtors are waiting to see what the virus means for the local market

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, causing lockdown

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Most Read