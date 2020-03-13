Aldergrove’s drive-in theatre boasts films ‘from the privacy of your own vehicle’

The outdoor theatre hosts visitors who drive in to enjoy the nostalgia offered by radio sound systems, a vintage-inspired concession stand and a 40-foot-high screen. (Nick Didlick photo)

Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in theatre – the Twilight Drive-In – is proudly open for business this week amid mass province-wide closures due to COVID-19 transmission concerns.

“The nice thing about the drive-in has always been that you are in the privacy and comfort of your own vehicle without having to share an armrest with a stranger or having people sitting around you coughing,” said an official statement.

Showtimes at Aldergrove’s outdoor theatre include screenings on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – during the week of March 13 to March 19.

Due to entertainment companies delaying the release of new blockbusters, the Twilight Drive-In said it will “play what we can.”

Twilight will run Disney Pixar’s movie Onward at 7:30 p.m. followed by The Call of the Wild with actor Harrison Ford at 9:30 p.m.

“We plan on staying open,” it committed.

The theatre is encouraging “social distancing” measures, including concession stand visits throughout the course of films instead of lineups during intermission.

“We will have hand sanitizer publicly available in the concession. We will be disinfecting all surfaces that touch people’s hands throughout the evening,” it said.

“As always, we require all staff to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands, and to stay home if they feel ill. We ask our guests to do the same.”

Located at 260 Street and Fraser Highway (3350 260 St.), the Twilight is one of the last nostalgic movie-going experience in the province.