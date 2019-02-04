BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Residents of Aldergrove rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable, pulled down by a passing truck on 272 Street between 20 and 24 Street on February 3.

Tara Stevens, a resident of Aldergrove, first noticed the drooping cable outside of her home at 8:30 p.m.

“Most of the cars that passed by [the drooping cable] slowed down as it was low enough to hit their roof. But due to the snow drifts caused by the wind it was hard to see it,” Stevens said.

“A truck ended up driving by and pulling it loose from the tree it was caught on so the main stretch of cable was across our driveway.”

Stevens remained inside. She took to Facebook, cautioning other residents to avoid the area.

Her home’s power outage—which she believes was caused by a nearby transformer explosion—was restored two hours later at around 10 p.m.

Freezing temperatures have taken a toll on Aldergrove, as many others remain without power due to arctic outflow winds with reported speeds of 41 kilometres per hour.

According to the BC Hydro site, a host of other power outages have occurred Monday.

One, between the East of 268 Street, West of Ross Road, North of 0 avenue and South of Smith Avenue, has left 146 customers without power.