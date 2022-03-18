UPDATED: Emergency weather Alert issued for Langley

The local church has opened its door for those seeking shelters

The shelter is located at 21562 Old Yale Road.

An extreme weather alert has been issued for the City of Langley and the Township of Langley.

In response to the warning the Murrayville United Church has opened its doors to offer Emergency Weather Response (EWR) shelters to anyone looking for a roof and a safe space.

The warning was issued on March 18 and the shelter is now available at 21562 Old Yale Road. The facility is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Those seeking a shelter are welcome to bring pets.

“If there are other contacts in your networks who would benefit from receiving these notifications or if you wish to be removed from this list, please let us know,” said a representative of the local church.

Terry Brock, director of health at the Lookout Housing and Health Society, who is part of the EWR community said that he was notified about the alert on Friday morning. His team and others in the community were quick to form a team and plan the response.

He added that shelters during extreme weather are vital to the community as it keeps people from utilizing other resources like the hospital.

“We are happy to help out however we can to provide temporary shelters to folks.”

The shelter at the church has a capacity of 35 people however when needed, Brock said he would be happy to send a request to other shelters in and around the neighbourhood.

To reach out to the church, people can call at 604-230-6457.

For those in need of shelter assistance after 9 p.m. are encouraged to call RCMP at 604-532-3200.

