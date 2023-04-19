DW Poppy Secondary students sang outside Otter Co-op in Aldergrove on Saturday, April 15 to raise funds so they can attend Nationals. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Choir students raising funds to attend nationals

D.W. Poppy Secondary music class invited to perform in Niagara Falls next month

Senior choir students from D.W. Poppy Secondary are singing to raise funds to attend nationals in Niagara Falls.

The choir won gold at the Kiwanis Music Festival and were invited to MusicFest Canada’s 51st nationals, running May 15 to 20 in Ontario.

MusicFest is a week-long event showcasing young musicians from across Canada, and D.W. Poppy’s 16 students perform on Friday, May 19.

But the cost is $1,650 per student and that price is too steep for the students to manage, said Pamala Combs, a parent of one of the choir students.

So, to help fundraise, the choir sang outside Otter Co-op on Saturday, April 15.

Money raised will help cover the entrance fee for nationals and some of the travel costs, explained Combs.

The choir received the invitation before the pandemic, but it expires after three years and many of the students are graduating high school this year, she explained.

“If they don’t get to use it this year, they don’t get to use it. So, they worked hard for this, they won this, and they might not get to use it.”

Saje Keller, a Grade 11 student, said most of them have been in the program since Grade 8.

“We just really enjoy singing and contributing to the arts program at D.W. Poppy,” she said.

With the help of their parents, music teacher Jered Steeves, and the broader community, the choir students are hoping to raise $25,000 within four weeks.

“They sound phenomenal, they deserve to go,” Combs said.

Another fundraiser will be held at Otter Co-op on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 where hotdogs will also be sold.

They will also participate in a school district bottle drive in May, and those interested can text Renee Arbo, a parent of one of the choir students, at 778-938-6427.

A GoFundMe link is also set up for people to donate through.

