Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

The Langley and Aldergrove communities have once again shown their overwhelming support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign, raising over $180,000 to support the Gateway of Hope’s programs and services.

“We are so grateful to everyone that donated and volunteered their time,” says Emmy Skates, Executive Director.

“It is because of this support that we are able to continue serving those most in need. The Gateway of Hope is dedicated and passionate in providing others with a safe and secure place to access the services they need for transformational change.”

The campaign could not have been successful without the dedicated volunteers, individual, corporate donors, local businesses, who provided kettle locations, and the overall support from the community.

Some of the programs and services that benefit from the Christmas kettle campaign include:

• The community meal program, which this year alone served over 110,000 meals to the community’s most vulnerable.

• The Back-to-School Supply Campaign, which assisted over 500 children from grades K-12 with the basic school supplies needed to succeed in the new school year.

• The Gateway of Hope sent 13 children from low-income families in Langley and Aldergrove to enjoy a fun-filled week at Camp Sunrise on the Sunshine Coast.

• 350 hampers were provided to singles, couples without children and seniors living in Langley and Aldergrove.

The Gateway of Hope is a ministry of The Salvation Army in Canada. Serving the City and Township of Langley, the mission is to help the homeless and those at risk with material assistance and other crucial supports, in order to help them find hope and move forward.

The Gateway of Hope brings a dignified, person centered, and holistic approach to its work, meeting every individual with respect and without judgement or discrimination. Over the years since the Gateway of Hope opened, it has assisted many men and women to move out of homelessness for good, and into healthy living.

Previous story
Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Just Posted

Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Langley student offers a platform for victims of human trafficking

Amy Kobelt is working on a Masters thesis that brings awareness to local human trafficking.

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt chruch

More details released in Vancouver gang shooting that killed 15-year-old bystander

Alfred Wong and his family were driving home when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Calf finds home in B.C. sanctuary after it’s saved from slaughterhouse

You can see Rusty Brown at Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna

Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Windstorm blows in a December record for cancelled BC Ferries sailings

BC Ferries reports 50 per cent increase over the previous December high

Most Read