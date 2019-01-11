Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

The Langley and Aldergrove communities have once again shown their overwhelming support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign, raising over $180,000 to support the Gateway of Hope’s programs and services.

“We are so grateful to everyone that donated and volunteered their time,” says Emmy Skates, Executive Director.

“It is because of this support that we are able to continue serving those most in need. The Gateway of Hope is dedicated and passionate in providing others with a safe and secure place to access the services they need for transformational change.”

The campaign could not have been successful without the dedicated volunteers, individual, corporate donors, local businesses, who provided kettle locations, and the overall support from the community.

Some of the programs and services that benefit from the Christmas kettle campaign include:

• The community meal program, which this year alone served over 110,000 meals to the community’s most vulnerable.

• The Back-to-School Supply Campaign, which assisted over 500 children from grades K-12 with the basic school supplies needed to succeed in the new school year.

• The Gateway of Hope sent 13 children from low-income families in Langley and Aldergrove to enjoy a fun-filled week at Camp Sunrise on the Sunshine Coast.

• 350 hampers were provided to singles, couples without children and seniors living in Langley and Aldergrove.

The Gateway of Hope is a ministry of The Salvation Army in Canada. Serving the City and Township of Langley, the mission is to help the homeless and those at risk with material assistance and other crucial supports, in order to help them find hope and move forward.

The Gateway of Hope brings a dignified, person centered, and holistic approach to its work, meeting every individual with respect and without judgement or discrimination. Over the years since the Gateway of Hope opened, it has assisted many men and women to move out of homelessness for good, and into healthy living.