A sedan and SUV were both heavily damaged

A crash involving two vehicles has the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202B Street closed Saturday afternoon, July 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A crash involving two vehicles has the area of 72nd Avenue and 202B Street closed off Saturday afternoon, July 15.

A sedan and SUV were both heavily damaged.

RCMP officers, Township of Langley firefighters, and an ambulance were on scene.

A crash involving two vehicles has the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202B Street closed Saturday afternoon, July 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The ambulance could be seen departing with a police SUV following.

More photos from the scene can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Breaking NewsLangleyTraffic