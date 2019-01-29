Dragons bring Langley father-son duo into their den

Glenn and Kyle Olinek will appear on Dragons’ Den for inventing reusable construction material.

Father-son duo Glenn and Kyle Olinek will appear on the hit Canadian T.V. show this month for inventing eco-friendly, reusable construction materials.

Ezee Hoarding, completed their first project using sustainable hoarding materials in 2015. From its’ founding, the waste diversion company has replaced steel-stud drywall and reduced over 400,000 pounds of construction waste from entering local landfills.

“As a business model were really just happy to be doing something to contribute to helping the environment,” Kyle, the son, said.

The idea was sparked when the Langley duo managed a site to construct temporary walls for a major mall in Surrey:

“We were doing a project at Metrotown with a steel-stud drywall system that had to be built before grand opening the next day… the drywall had to be set up, painted and then after we had to arrange for it to be taken down and disposed of,” he said.

“It was parts of the job that didn’t help you with getting your actual job finished. We knew there had to be a better way.”

Ezee Hoarding product is made from recycled plastic (PVC) and can be reused at any stage of use.

Since then, the company has expanded their products’ use to hospitals, high-rises and office buildings under construction. The company is still discovering new ways to use their product.

“Clients tell us they don’t need to paint our product, that it is finished upon install,” said Kyle–noting that companies who use their hoarding system can expect to reduce their carbon footprint by more than 80%.

The two were selected for the CBC show and flew down to Toronto in April to face the Dragons in person.

“There was surely nerves, but after getting the first few sentences out it ended up being a lot of fun. The dragons were all extremely friendly,” he said.

The Olinek’s will host a viewing party at the Aldergrove Legion on January 31, an hour before the episode airs at 7:00pm – 10:00pm (PT) on CBC. The event is open to the public.