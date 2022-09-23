The eastbound and westbound fast lanes on Highway 1 in Langley, west of the 248th Street Overpass, will be closed for maintenance. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Expect fast lane closures in each direction on Highway 1

Drivers planning on taking Highway 1 tonight can expect a traffic slow down as the eastbound and westbound fast lanes on Highway 1 in Langley, west of the 248th Street Overpass, will be closed for maintenance during the following time frame:

• Friday, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Sept 24 – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

• Sunday, Sept. 25 to Thursday, Sept. 29 – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

For more information, people can visit www.drivebc.ca

LangleyNewsRoad conditions

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: How Shelagh Brennan finally got a new kidney

Just Posted

Coffee, tea, and live music along with 88 art pieces at the opening ceremony for the 2022 ArtSpacific exhibiton. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LAC returns with annual art exhibition

Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett stared in Cyrano, an adaptation of the 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac. (Contributed)
PAINFUL TRUTH: End of the flood of sequels in sight?

The eastbound and westbound fast lanes on Highway 1 in Langley, west of the 248th Street Overpass, will be closed for maintenance. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Expect fast lane closures in each direction on Highway 1

The last of this year’s western painted turtle babies have been microchipped and released in various Fraser Valley wetlands. (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Zoo releases last of this year’s baby turtles