Expect fast lane closures in each direction on Highway 1

Drivers planning on taking Highway 1 tonight can expect a traffic slow down as the eastbound and westbound fast lanes on Highway 1 in Langley, west of the 248th Street Overpass, will be closed for maintenance during the following time frame:

• Friday, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Sept 24 – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

• Sunday, Sept. 25 to Thursday, Sept. 29 – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

For more information, people can visit www.drivebc.ca

