Family Day chock-full of family fun in Aldergrove

February 17 and 18 will be days full of free family events, in Aldergrove and its surrounding communities.

At the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Feb. 18—from 11 a.m. 12 p.m.—kids can learn and improve their coordination as they hide and play with a large, colourful parachute during parachute play.

Visitors can also enjoy a family swim inside the centre’s pool from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Both events are supported by the province of British Columbia and hosted by the Langley Township.

BC Family Day also marks the beginning of this year’s BC Heritage Week (February 18 to 24). The Alder Grove Heritage Society invites families to an open house at the Telephone Museum and Community Archives starting at 9 a.m., to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, celebrating both events.

Eastbound in Abbotsford, families can spend Feb. 17 at The Reach Gallery museum.

Starting at 1 p.m., families can also take part in a “How to Create Your Own Family Tree” art project where helpers at the museum will inform you on how best to investigate, share and record your family’s history.

Groups can also tour the museum, enjoy live music, hand-on group activities or listen to presentations highlighting artifacts and the history of the area. The event runs until 4 p.m. and is of no cost to those participating.

Also on Feb. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. the Langley Centennial Museum is hosting a “Family Day Scavenger Hunt” where parents and children can search for treasure, play board games or make some magical-looking crafts.

After the hunt, families can stay and witness or take part in an on-site Family Feud game show. Museum events end at 4 p.m.

Kids will received a healthy snack courtesy of Save-On-Foods.

Registration—by calling 604-532-3536—is required for this free program.

Downtown Langley at Timms Community Centre on February 17 is a unique and relaxing experience for families: from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. parents and grandparents can bond over a yoga class with their young ones.

Children 6 and up are able to take part in the class.

