The Sts’ailes First Nation flag flies beside the Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia and Canadian flags in the village. (Observer File Photo)

The Sts’ailes First Nation flag flies beside the Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia and Canadian flags in the village. (Observer File Photo)

Harrison Mayor apologizes after missing land acknowledgement on Canada Day

Ed Wood wrote a formal letter to Sts’ailes First Nation

The mayor of Harrison Hot Springs issued a formal apology to the chief of the Sts’sailes First Nation for the lack of land acknowledgement during Canada Day opening ceremonies.

“I sincerely apologize to you, your council and your families for what happened at the Canada Day 2023 opening ceremony and renew our commitment to working with you,” Wood read from the letter during the most recent village council meeting. “There are many aspects to the work we must do and today I’m acknowledging the valued partnership between our communities.”

Wood offered to meet with the Sts’ailes officials to reinforce their partnership and resolve the error.

Land acknowledgements are formal statements of respect and recognition appreciating First Nations people as traditional stewards of their respective lands and recognizing their traditional territory. These statements traditionally precede formal ceremonies, government meetings and special occasions.

Harrison Hot Springs is on the ancient village site of Qwó:íls, part of the traditional territory of the Sts’ailes people.

Harrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Almost $20,000 raised in art sales at 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

Just Posted

The Sts’ailes First Nation flag flies beside the Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia and Canadian flags in the village. (Observer File Photo)
Harrison Mayor apologizes after missing land acknowledgement on Canada Day

The West Fine Art Show is in partnership with Langley Hospice Society, with a quarter of funds raised through art sales going to the local society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Almost $20,000 raised in art sales at 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

Kari Rufer of Morning Star Sporthorses came up from California for the latest show jumping event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Big week at Thunderbird brings riders from across North America

BC RCMP underwater recovery team located body of man from Surrey in Cultus Lake on Aug. 15, 2023. (Twitter/UFVRD)
Body of young man from Surrey missing in Cultus Lake recovered