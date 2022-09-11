Highway 1 eastbound closed because of the Flood Falls Trail wildfire

All eastbound traffic detoured to Highway 7 and Highway 9 and evacuation alert still in place

Highway 1 eastbound is now closed due to the Flood Falls Trail wildfire and all eastbound traffic is detoured to Highway 9 and Highway 7. (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Highway 1, eastbound, is now closed today (Sept. 11) due to Flood Falls Trail fire, and traffic is detoured to Highway 9 and Highway 7, according to DriveBC.

An evacuation alert still remains in effect this morning for the neighbourhood Silver Cree, as well as Laidlaw, and other properties close to the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.

There is currently no threat to critical infrastructure or homes. The pipeline construction infrastructure in the vicinity of the fire is also not impacted.

The blaze, which is highly visible from Hope and Highway 1, has been burning since Thursday night (Sept. 8). Friday night (Sept. 9) an evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable via the Fraser Valley Regional District. Yesterday (Sept. 10) the alert was extended to Laidlaw.

The fire is estimated to now be 271 hectares and is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are 43 firefighters and six helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north and east flanks of the blaze.

BC Wildfire suspects the blaze to be human-caused.

