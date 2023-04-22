Jazz it up with renowned Brad Turner quartet

Three-time Juno Award winner trumpet master Brad Turner will perform in a jazz quartet at the Rose Gellert Hall on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Celebrated jazz master trumpeter will perform at Rose Gellert Hall in a quartet on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Three-time Juno Award winner trumpet player Brad Turner will be performing in a jazz quartet with Andre Lachance on bass, Bernie Arai on drums, and Sharon Minemoto on piano.

Turner is a faculty member at the Langley Community Music School (LCMS), which organized the evening of jazz with the quartet. He gives private lessons, workshops, participate in concerts, and directs the Jazz Ensemble on Monday nights as the school’s artist-in-residence. He also teaches in the jazz studies faculty at Capilano University.

“It always feels special to play in Langley at the music school, especially given my long association with it,” he said.

Turner first picked up the trumpet in his Grade 5 class in 1977, and got into jazz in Grade 8 at R.E. Mountain Secondary with the encouragement of his teacher Lois Goy.

“I credit Lois and am forever indebted to her for fostering a safe, encouraging, and loving environment that a sensitive, shy kid like I was could exist in safely, and where my vivid musical imagination could really thrive,” said Turner.

He also thanks his teachers Mike Angell, who is teaching again in Langley, and Dave Michel for their support.

Turner has released 12 albums, eight of which were with Lachance, and two as a pianist with Lachance and Arai on drums. Three of those releases were nominated for Juno Awards.

But a highlight of his music career was performing with tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano.

“I enjoy working hard to contribute to the art form in a meaningful way, and communicating ideas and feelings to people through music.”

Carolyn Granholm, LCMS principal, said she looks forward to sharing the quartet’s performance with the community.

“This will be a fantastic concert for jazz fans new and old,” she said.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $18 for students, and $10 for LCMS students.

People interested in the concert can call the box office at 604-534-2848 or book online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/brad-turner-jazz-quartet-tickets-600966626357.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.

The Langley music school is a non-profit and registered charity that provides musical education to students of all ages and levels. The school hosts multiple concerts from October to May including the Rose Gellert Hall series and Concert Cafe Classico series.

