John Aldag announces he’ll run again in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City

Former MP wants to hear from voters

John Aldag chats about his time in office and what’s next for him. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

John Aldag is throwing his hat back into the political ring.

Aldag announced via email March 17, he’d be back for the next election—whenever that will be.

“I don’t know whether the next election will be months or years from now, but I look forward to helping Cloverdale-Langley City rebuild from this pandemic,” Aldag wrote.

Aldag said the federal Liberal party has officially nominated him to run in the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City in the next federal election.

Aldag is the former MP of Cloverdale-Langley City, having represented the riding from 2015 to 2019.

“For four years, it was my profound honour to act as the voice of all Cloverdale-Langley City residents in Ottawa,” added Aldag.

Aldag said he’d like to hear from voters about “pandemic rebuilding, and any other issues that are important to individuals and businesses.”

Aldag said he can be contacted via email: john@johnaldag.ca, or through his website: johnaldag.ca



