Langley artist’s new mural brightens McBurney Plaza

Judy Pohl finished the mural within five days

Langley artist Judy Pohl had a tight timeline for her latest mural, completing it within five days.

The vibrant mural of flowers, birds, piano keys, and a fluffy cat covers a once drab wall with an isolated sign box.

“I do a lot of murals on odd shapes and walls and trying to incorporate stuff, like the sign, to hide it so nobody knows what was there,” she said.

The mural is located in McBurney Plaza on Fraser Highway in Downtown Langley.

“We were trying to bring some energy into the square with that wall.”

Pohl, of Judy’s Custom Art Services, specializes in painting murals, chalkboards, storefront windows, and signs and has several murals in Downtown Langley.

Her fun cartoon window displays and chalkboard art can be seen at breweries, pubs, restaurants, and even wooden signs with face cutouts for agri-tourism farms.

Her goal was to incorporate the summer spirit of McBurney Plaza into her mural, Pohl explained.

“When I started painting murals in Downtown Langley, there was only one in McBurney Plaza, so it’s really grown and come a long ways.”

As a Langley resident, Pohl said she takes pride in the public’s ability to enjoy her artwork.

“I love working with the Business Association and I love how enthusiastic they are about the murals and having murals downtown.”

The Downtown Langley Business Association created a Mural Walk to guide Langley residents and visitors to each mural in the city.

To see all of Pohl’s work visit judysart.ca.

