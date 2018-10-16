Langley ‘Gala’ helps fund ER expansion

Langley Mayor’s Gala raises $600,000 for Langley Memorial Hospital expansion

The success of the inaugural Mayor’s Charitable Gala has resulted in a $600,000 donation that will help enhance Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department and build an MRI suite.

The Gala was held by Township of Langley Firefighters IAFF Local 4550, Mayor Jack Froese, and Township Council on September 22 at Darvonda Nurseries to benefit local charities and initiatives supported by the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

The final numbers have been tallied, and thanks to the generosity of Gala attendees and many giving businesses and individuals in the community, the event raised $856,000.

The TLFCS had committed proceeds from this year’s Gala to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s “Emergency Response” campaign and to other local programs and partnerships.

One incredibly generous donor, Ann Blaauw, contributed $500,000 for the hospital project and a further $250,000 to be used by the Charitable Society for its other community initiatives.

On October 15, members of Township of Langley Firefighters IAFF Local 4550, Mayor Jack Froese, Gala Committee member Councillor Angie Quaale, and Township of Langley Fire Chief Stephen Gamble were joined by Blaauw in presenting a cheque for $600,000 to Jason Cook, Executive Director of Langley Memorial Hospital and Langley Health Services, and Dr. Judy Higginson, head of LMH’s emergency department.

“The money raised at the first annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala will have a great impact on the health and wellbeing of the entire community through this significant donation to the hospital’s Emergency Response campaign,” said Froese.

“We are so grateful to our firefighters for their hard work and dedication to making the event a success, for the community who supported it through donations and sponsorships, and one very generous donor, Mrs. Ann Blaauw, for her immense contribution and generosity.”

To support the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society, visit tlfcs.org.

To contribute to Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department enhancement project, visit langleyer.com

