Langley municipalities host sports, arts, and community events for Youth Week

Langley’s young people have been at the forefront this week as celebrations for the 2023 Youth Week head into its final days.

BC Youth Week is celebrated annually during the first week of May to acknowledge the accomplishments and diversity of youth.

Langley City, Township, and local youth have collaborated to bring a series of events for youth aged 12 to 24.

At Timms Community Centre on Wednesday, May 3, students Grade 6 to 12 can try out food from local restaurants including Thai, Greek, and Vietnamese. The event is open from 4 to 6 p.m. and is free for youth.

On Thursday, May 4, the community centre is hosting an art gallery to feature young artists’ work. Youth Grades 6 to 12 can submit their pieces by May 3 to youth@langleycity.ca. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free for anyone to attend.

A movie night will be held at the community centre on Friday, May 5 featuring the the latest film ‘Puss in Boots: the last wish.’ Doors open at 6 p.m. and is free for youth Grades 6 to 12. Popcorn and snacks will be provided.

At Douglas Park on Saturday, May 6, youth 12 to 24 years old are invited to attend the annual Youth Festival hosted by the City.

Kendra Kulchiski, program coordinator at Langley Youth Hub, said the festival is an opportunity for youth to continue building a strong connection with other youth and their communities.

“We feel that young people are important and need to be recognized and celebrated, and to feel empowered in their community,” she said.

The festival will have a barbeque with hotdogs and burgers, cotton candy, crafts, inflatable games, and a photo booth. The event starts at 12 p.m. and is free for all youth.

“It’s an opportunity for youth to engage with one another again and finding out what resources are out there for them and to build a sense of connection.”

In the Township until Sunday, May 7, activities are being offered for youth such as weight room orientation, badminton, basketball, skating, and swimming at local community centres.

Details can be found at https://www.tol.ca/en/news/come-celebrate-youth-week-in-langley.aspx.

