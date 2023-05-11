Nancy Dahn and Timothy Steeves will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nancy Dahn and Timothy Steeves will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley music school hosts award-winning husband and wife duo

Timothy Steeves and Nancy Dahn will perform in the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13

Canadian award-winning violin and piano team, Duo Concertante, is performing in Langley on this week.

The husband-and-wife duo, Timothy Steeves and Nancy Dahn, will perform Schubert’s Sonata in A Major, Ravel’s jazz-influenced violi sonata, and Dallapiccola’s Tartiniana Seconda at Langley Community Music School (LCMS)’s own Rose Gellert Hall.

The Saturday, May 13 performance will also include two new works from their recent projects Ecology of Being, which focuses on humanity’s relationship with the environment, and SOLACE, which explores themes of reconciliation, peace, and communion in counterpart to the worldwide stress caused by the pandemic.

“We are so excited to be coming to B.C. to share some of our very favourite pieces, including two written especially for us,” Dahn said.

The couple has built an international career with more than 23 years of live performances and recordings.

Duo Concertante uses music to raise awareness of issues with historical and social importance, often in collaboration with composers, writers, dancers, and actors.

“The bubbling lyricism of Schubert’s Duo and the blues-inspired masterpiece by Ravel are both big audience pleasers,” Dahn added.

Hosted by Langley Community Music School, the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $18 for students, and can be bought at langleymusic.com.

Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St.

LCMS is a non-profit organization and registered charity that provides musical education to students of all ages and levels. It hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May.

READ ALSO: Langley music school opens its doors to the community with a music swap meet

IN OTHER NEWS: An interest in history became surprisingly personal for organizer of historic picnic in Langley City

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 500 cars, 2,000 fans, $30K for D.W. Poppy school in Langley

Just Posted

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: It’s heating up, Langley

Nancy Dahn and Timothy Steeves will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley music school hosts award-winning husband and wife duo

An estimated 500 cars and 2,000 car fans attended the 34th D.W. Poppy Secondary School car show fundraiser on Sunday, May 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 500 cars, 2,000 fans, $30K for D.W. Poppy school in Langley

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
Serial groper suspected in three assaults on Langley women

Pop-up banner image