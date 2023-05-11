Langley music school hosts award-winning husband and wife duo

Timothy Steeves and Nancy Dahn will perform in the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13

Nancy Dahn and Timothy Steeves will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canadian award-winning violin and piano team, Duo Concertante, is performing in Langley on this week.

The husband-and-wife duo, Timothy Steeves and Nancy Dahn, will perform Schubert’s Sonata in A Major, Ravel’s jazz-influenced violi sonata, and Dallapiccola’s Tartiniana Seconda at Langley Community Music School (LCMS)’s own Rose Gellert Hall.

The Saturday, May 13 performance will also include two new works from their recent projects Ecology of Being, which focuses on humanity’s relationship with the environment, and SOLACE, which explores themes of reconciliation, peace, and communion in counterpart to the worldwide stress caused by the pandemic.

“We are so excited to be coming to B.C. to share some of our very favourite pieces, including two written especially for us,” Dahn said.

The couple has built an international career with more than 23 years of live performances and recordings.

Duo Concertante uses music to raise awareness of issues with historical and social importance, often in collaboration with composers, writers, dancers, and actors.

“The bubbling lyricism of Schubert’s Duo and the blues-inspired masterpiece by Ravel are both big audience pleasers,” Dahn added.

Hosted by Langley Community Music School, the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $18 for students, and can be bought at langleymusic.com.

Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St.

LCMS is a non-profit organization and registered charity that provides musical education to students of all ages and levels. It hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May.

